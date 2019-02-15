La Toya Jackson Talks Her Big 'Masked Singer' Reveal

Surprise!

La Toya Jackson was unveiled as the alien on FOX’s hit show, The Masked Singer, on Wednesday night. The very next day, the 62-year-old performer stopped by ETLive to talk about keeping the big secret.

"I was hoping that [viewers] would not know. That’s what we all go in there hoping for. I was very careful,” she told ETLive’s Tanner Thomason. "I was careful not to laugh or anything, but they disguised our voices as you can see."

Jackson was hesitant at first to do the show, but ultimately asked her mother, Katherine Jackson, for advice.

"I thought it was very different, very unique. I loved the concept, that whole bit. However, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do it,” she admitted. "I was juggling different projects at the same time. And then I decided to think about it and I asked someone, my mother, and she says, ‘Honey, go ahead and do it.’”

Katherine was the only person who knew she was participating, but that didn’t stop her friends from speculating.

"They were guessing everything but me. They thought I was the lion, I don’t know where they got that from, they thought I was the unicorn, I forgot this other one, I think it was Margaret Cho, whichever one she was,” she said.

Mostly Jackson was nervous that she would accidentally reveal her identity in the middle of her performance.

"The alien head was so heavy, and it weighed so much it would tilt me over and I would lose my balance,” she shared. "It was really heavy wood. I was more concerned about my head coming off."

While she was the alien, Jackson still has no clue who the other performers are behind the masks.

"I’m still trying to guess who people are and I’m not getting it right,” she confessed. "I did not know who anyone was. They did not know who I [was]. We come to the studio masked."

For more from The Masked Singer, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Neil Patrick Harris Swears He's Not The Peacock on 'The Masked Singer' -- So Who Is?

'The Masked Singer': The Alien Is Revealed -- Find Out Which Music Star Was Under the Mask!

Ken Jeong Dishes on Most Recent 'Masked Singer' Elimination, Jokes About His 'Stupid Guesses' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery