'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 7!

The mystery of The Masked Singer continues Wednesday night with week seven of the competition, as the final six costumed contenders face off as viewers try to piece out the clues to their secret identities.

Fans will get another chance to play detective this week with new hints and more outlandish guesses from the show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

Last week, we found out the secret identity of The Raven, who was unmasked and revealed to be actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake!

The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the seventh heated week of the wild competition.

For more from Lake about her emotional time on the wild reality singing competition series, check out the video below!

