Ricki Lake is ready to love again.

ET talked to the former talk show star on Thursday following her reveal as The Raven on Wednesday night's The Masked Singeron Fox, where she opened up about how being on the show was cathartic following the death of her ex-husband, Christian Evans, two years ago by suicide, and the healing process that led to opening her heart to the new man in her life.

"It really helped me in honoring him," the 50-year-old actress said of appearing on the show, noting that the loss of her husband helped inspire her Masked Singer disguise. "[The Raven] was definitely having to do with the loss of my husband, and my grieving process."

And while she'll always deal with the death of Evans, Lake said that revealing her new relationship with One Golden Thread clothing line founder Jeff Scult has allowed her to share happier moments in her life with her fans.

"It's nice that I get to share my joy," Lake explained. "I've shared my despair and my loss, and now I get to share my joy again."

"He's wonderful. He reminds me somewhat of Christian, his ability to be in the present, his kindness, his really beautiful kind heart," Lake said of her new man. "I have such respect for this person. It's really a beautiful thing that came out of nowhere."

"My time is precious to me," she added. "Who I choose to let in, and who I choose to spend my time with, he's definitely worthy of my time."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

