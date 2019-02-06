'The Masked Singer': ET Will Be Live Blogging Week 6!

The Masked Singer is set to continue to confound viewers in week six of the competition on Wednesday night, as four of the remaining seven costumed contenders sing loud and proud while baffling the audience with clues to their secret identities.

Fans will get another chance to play detective this week with new clues and more outlandish guesses from the show's celebrity panelists -- Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong.

Last week, we finally found out the secret identity of one of the most surprising secret stars when The Unicorn was unmasked and revealed to be actress Tori Spelling!

The fun kicks off at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox, and you can watch along with ET as we keep you updated with all the best, weirdest and most baffling moments from the sixth heated week of the wild competition.

For more from Spelling about her time on the wildly weird and wonderfully over-the-top new reality series, check out the video below!

