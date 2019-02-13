One of the things that viewers love most about The Masked Singer is playing detective to deduce the costumed contestants' true identities -- and how hilariously off-base the show's panel of judges can often be when guessing who might be under the mask.

Ken Jeong recently sat down with ET's Nischelle Turner, and the comic admitted that the show is pretty honest about how bad some of the guesses really were.

"I give Fox a lot of credit. They're airing all the stupid guesses. It's a pretty accurate portrayal," Jeong joked. "I'm not even saying, 'Oh, they covered up all my smart guesses,' because I had none."

"When [you see] that a legit guess of mine [for The Poodle] was, 'Oh, it's Dog the Bounty Hunter,' when I'm saying that, then you know that, when it comes to certain elements of pop culture, I'm a stupid man."

As for Wednesday night's big Week 7 reveal, when The Alien was unmasked as LaToya Jackson, Jeong said it was "a surprise for everybody."

"All the judges were like, 'What kind of model is she?' Because there was like an elegance to the way she would move and sing," Jeong said. While Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed Jackson's identity, it was a total mystery to Jenny McCarthy, Jeong and guest judge J.B. Smoove.

"So credit to the show for really doing a great job with the clue packaging, and also credit to her for really disguising her voice [when she sang]," Jeong added. "There is an art form to doing the show that obviously I'm not aware of and I know nothing about."

The Masked Singer has been a massive breakout hit for Fox, and recently got renewed for a second season. The success of the show comes on the heels of the success of his recent ensemble rom-com Crazy Rich Asians, and his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, You Complete Me, Ho, comes out on Thursday, just in time for Valentine's Day.

"To have everything happen kind of at once is mind-blowing," Jeong admitted. "I'm really excited and grateful people are getting to see what I'd done for years."

Before he had his massive breakthrough playing the insane gangster Mr. Chow in The Hangover -- or his six-season recurring role as Ben Chang on the college-set sitcom Community -- Jeong was working on stage doing his stand-up material, and the star says getting to return to that type of performing was "very therapeutic" and "almost like getting back in touch with my true self in many ways."

"I remember when I was still in med school, and when I used to be a physician, and I was just doing stand-up because I loved it," Jeong recalled. "It's nice for me to go back to where I started out "

As for the title of his stand-up special, You Complete Me, Ho, Jeong said that it was his wife, Tran Ho, who came up with the title in the first place, as a joke based on her last name.

"It was my wife who actually suggested that be the title," Jeong said. "She titled it and she said, 'Name it You Complete Me, Ho.' And I'm like, 'Okay, Ho. Whatever you say, Ho. This is all about you, Ho.'"

You Complete Me, Ho starts streaming on Netflix on Thursday. Meanwhile, The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

