Ariana Grande Posts Rare Photo With Her Dad to Celebrate Father's Day

Ariana Grande celebrated Father's Day this year with a heartfelt photo honoring her dad, Edward Butera.

The singer -- who has made no secret about her estranged relationship with her father in past years -- still took to her Instagram story to commemorate the holiday by sharing a snapshot of herself and Butera at one of her concerts.

The photo -- which was snapped outside the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, after her June 1 stop on her Sweetner World Tour -- shows the pair standing in front of a giant poster, featuring Grande's face, promoting her sold out show. She wrote on the pic with the simple but sweet caption, "forevea."

Grande originally posted the pic on the night of the performance, where she captioned it with an excited exclamation mark. Butera also shared some photos from his time at the performance where he praised his daughter for her showmanship and success.

"What a great show, very proud of you and hope you get to rest," Butera tweeted at the time, along with some snapshots from the event.

Had such a great time at the show, thank you everyone. — Edward Butera (@CaptainEddieB) June 2, 2019



Butera has had a rocky relationship with his famous daughter, and Grande even said in an interview with Seventeen back in 2014, that the toughest thing she's gone through was "falling out of touch with my dad."

"The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him," she admitted at the time. "So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn’t like that about myself. I had to accept that it’s okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."

Although it seems like their relationship has warmed in recent years. Back in 2017, Grande shared another sweet Father's Day post which featured a throwback pic of her dad holding her as a baby

