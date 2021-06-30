How to Watch the 'Gossip Girl' Reboot on HBO Max: Premiere Date, Cast and More
Get ready for a new batch of Upper East Siders streaming near you. On July 8, the Gossip Girlreboot will premiere on HBO Max, in a series set nine years after the original Gossip Girl website went dark in the original, beloved CW series, with a new generation of New York private school students.
Kristen Bell is returning to be the voice of Gossip Girl, after narrating the entire original run of the show, and one thing we do know is that the plot of the new Gossip Girl will not revolve around the mystery of who the gossip maven is, but rather another twist.
For all the details on how to watch the Gossip Girl reboot, premiere date, cast and more, read on below.
When does the Gossip Girl reboot premiere? The new series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8.
How to watch:Subscribe to HBO Max for $14.99/month to watch the Gossip Girl reboot. If you had HBO before HBO Max launched, you may already be subscribed. Visit HBO Max's website to learn more.
Who is in the Gossip Girl reboot cast: While Bell is back, there's a whole new cast of characters in the new Gossip Girl, including Emily Alyn Lind, Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Zion Moreno, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Eli Brown, Evan Mock, Whitney Peak, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.
Read here for more details on the Gossip Girl reboot cast and characters they play.
"It's such a fun show to watch... I'm really excited," Bell told ET back in November 2019, after it was announced that she'd be back to voice Gossip Girl. Consider us excited as well!
