Shop New Billie Eilish Merch From the Amazon Music Artist Shop

Can't get enough of Billie Eilish? The 19-year-old artist won two GRAMMYs on Sunday night (adding to her record-breaking wins in 2020), including Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted."

As usual Eilish made major fashion statements at the awards show in two custom Gucci ensembles. Both the red carpet and performance looks perfectly expressed the singer's edgy aesthetic.

For her performance of "Everything I Wanted" she stunned in a dark green shirt, pant and gloves embroidered with diamond crystal sequins, topped off with a beautiful crystal headpiece. On the red carpet she opted for a pink floral jacquard shirt and pant, styled with a matching bucket hat, gloves and a face mask.

Fans can continue to celebrate the musician and her unique sound and look by shopping fresh merch styles from Eilish, available on Amazon Music's newly launched Artist Merch Shop.

Eilish's merch page includes tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and accessories, featuring her face and signature graphics. Other favorites include a Billie PopSocket, her photography book and an "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" figurine.

Amazon launched the Artist Merch Shop so fans can shop music and merch from their favorite artists all in one place. On the Amazon Music app, customers will see their merch, songs, albums, live streams and music videos all together. Other participating artists include Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, J. Balvin, Gucci Mane, Coldplay, Kiana Ledé and Zayn.

Shop Eilish's Amazon merch store and browse through ET Style's top picks below.

