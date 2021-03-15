Style

Shop New Billie Eilish Merch From the Amazon Music Artist Shop

By ETonline Staff
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Can't get enough of Billie Eilish? The 19-year-old artist won two GRAMMYs on Sunday night (adding to her record-breaking wins in 2020), including Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted." 

As usual Eilish made major fashion statements at the awards show in two custom Gucci ensembles. Both the red carpet and performance looks perfectly expressed the singer's edgy aesthetic.

For her performance of "Everything I Wanted" she stunned in a dark green shirt, pant and gloves embroidered with diamond crystal sequins, topped off with a beautiful crystal headpiece. On the red carpet she opted for a pink floral jacquard shirt and pant, styled with a matching bucket hat, gloves and a face mask.

Fans can continue to celebrate the musician and her unique sound and look by shopping fresh merch styles from Eilish, available on Amazon Music's newly launched Artist Merch Shop.

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Eilish's merch page includes tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and accessories, featuring her face and signature graphics. Other favorites include a Billie PopSocket, her photography book and an "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" figurine.

Amazon launched the Artist Merch Shop so fans can shop music and merch from their favorite artists all in one place. On the Amazon Music app, customers will see their merch, songs, albums, live streams and music videos all together. Other participating artists include Selena GomezLady GagaJ. BalvinGucci ManeColdplayKiana Ledé and Zayn.

Shop Eilish's Amazon merch store and browse through ET Style's top picks below. 

Billie Eilish Official Blue Blohsh Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
A Blohsh graphic hoodie is a must-have for Billie fans. 
$40 AT AMAZON
Billie EIlish Downward Glance Photo PopSockets PopGrip
Amazon
Adorn your phone with a practical and stylish PopSockets PopGrip with Billie's face on it. 
$15 AT AMAZON
'Billie Eilish' by Billie Eilish
Amazon
Pre-order the artist's hardcover photography book, boasting over 300 pages of never-before-seen photos of her life. 
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Billie Eilish Red Photo Neon Black Premium T-Shirt
Amazon
Wear this edgy tee with leggings, sweatpants or jeans. 
$25 AT AMAZON
Billie Eilish 6" All the Good Girls Go to Hell Figure
Amazon
A figurine inspired by the music video for "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." 
$19 AT AMAZON

