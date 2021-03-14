Billie Eilish Dedicates GRAMMY Award to Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé Makes History and More Big Moments
The stakes have never been higher for Music's Biggest Night. Sure, the 2021 GRAMMY Awards will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé competing for top honors, but it will also test whether the Recording Academy can pull off an awards show during a global pandemic.
This year's Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony is an in-person show, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center -- instead of the GRAMMYs' usual home at the Staples Center -- with outdoor performances on multiple socially distances stages from Cardi B, BTS, Harry Styles and more. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the audience must watch from home.
Meanwhile, ET is right here providing nonstop coverage of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. So, without further ado:
Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year8:43 PM:
The Beatles' Ringo Starr was tapped to present the final award of the night, naming Billie Eilish's 'Everything I Wanted' as Record of the Year. "I'm embarrassed. Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserves this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're going to choose me," she told fellow nominee Megan Thee Stallion from the stage. "You deserve this."
"I really do appreciate this," she added after calling for a round of applause for Meg. And like that, another GRAMMY Awards ends with Billie Eilish winning big.
Roddy Ricch Breaks Out 'The Box'8:36 PM:
Ahead of the night's final award of the night, Roddy Ricch took the stage for a melodic performance of "Heartless" with horns and strings, before launching into his own Record of the Year-nominee, "The Box." The rapper is one of the most-nominated artists of the 2021 GRAMMYs, with six nods.
BTS Help Close Out the GRAMMYs With 'Dynamite' Performance8:28 PM:
The Recording Academy saved the best for last: The Bangtan Boys were on hand to deliver one of the the final numbers of the night, making sure K-pop got some love amid the ceremony's parade of performances across all genres. In color-coordinated suits, the guys danced down the GRAMMYs red carpet and backstage through the convention center, ending up on the roof with the L.A. skyline in the background. (As Trevor Noah explained afterward, the performance was actually filmed in Seoul, Korea, where BTS had recreated the set of the awards show.)
Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Wins Album of the Year8:11 PM:
The night's most coveted awards goes to Taylor Swift, who officially makes GRAMMYs history of her own as the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times.
Swift thanked her fans and her Folklore collaborators, as well as boyfriend Joe Alwyn -- who she says is the "first person I play every single song" -- and pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, "who are the second and third people" and whose daughters are all name-checked on the album. "We'll never forget that you did this for us," she concluded.
Doja Cat Delivers an Epic Goodbye to the 'Say So' Era8:05 PM:
After joking with ET during rehearsals that her performance was going to be the "funeral" for her megahit "Say So," Doja sent the Record of the Year-nominated single off in spectacular fashion, taking the stage alongside a team of robotic dancers with cat helmets and adding a high-energy dance break and plenty of ad libs. "I'm just glad that people enjoy what I'm doing," she said ahead of the broadcast. "I wanna make stuff that I like and that other people could enjoy with me. That's bottom line."
Beyoncé Wins Best R&B Performance, Officially Makes History7:59 PM:
That's history. Shortly after tying the GRAMMYs record for all-time award-winning singer, Beyoncé broke it when "Black Parade" was named Best R&B Performance. "I'm so honored. I'm so excited," she began her acceptance speech. "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times, and it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift and encourage all of the Black queens and kings."
"I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night," she added. "I know my two daughters and my son are watching. Blue, she won a GRAMMY tonight! I'm so proud of you. I'm so proud to be all of your mommy."
Kendrick Sampson and Lil Baby Team Up to Spotlight Black Lives Master7:50 PM:
The performance of Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" started with a scene of Insecure actor and BLM activist Sampson being pulled over by the police. After he attempts to flee and the cops gun him down, Lil Baby hops on the mic and raps the track against a backdrop of police lineups and protests, with appearance from activist Tamika Mallory proclaiming, "President Biden, we demand justice and equity."
Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia' Wins Best Pop Vocal Album7:45 PM:
Album of the Year nominees Jhene Aiko and Jacob Collier presented Dua Lipa with her first GRAMMY of the night, with Future Nostalgia being named Best Pop Vocal Album.
"Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me, and it has changed my life in so many ways," Lipa said onstage, admitting she felt a bit jaded after her debut album and found new joy in crafting her sophomore effort. "Happiness is something that we all deserve and need in our lives... This really means so much to me."
Post Malone Gets Spooky Ooky With 'Hollywood's Bleeding'7:36 PM:
After enjoying the hell out of Cardi and Meg Thee Stallion's "WAP" performance, Posty took the stage for his own GRAMMYs moment, donning a cross-covered trench coat for a moody performance of "Hollywood's Bleeding" surrounded by robed, candle-lit figures. If we have nightmares tonight, it's Post Malone's fault.
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé Make History Winning Best Rap Song7:31 PM:
Just minutes after Megan's show-stopping GRAMMYs performance, she took the stage again for an historic win. The victory for "Savage Remix" is Beyonce's 27th GRAMMY, tying her with Alison Krauss for a career record by a female artist. Megan seemed just as speechless as she was during her Best New Artist win and was clearly starstruck to be standing on the GRAMMYs stage next to her idol and collaborator.
"I just want to give my love to Megan, I have so much love you and I'm honored that you asked me to be on the song," Queen Bey noted before sending a special shout out to their shared hometown of Houston, Texas.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Shut It Down With 'WAP'7:17 PM:
If you're recognizing the best of the best in 2020 music and don't show out for "WAP," did the GRAMMYs even happen? Thankfully, even though it was not submitted for awards consideration, Meg and Cardi were on hand to perform "WAP" while pole dancing on a giant stiletto and twerking on a giant bed. Naturally, it was the less explicit version of the song, which opts for "Wet wet wet."
"WAP" closed out a showgirls-themed medley of Meg's biggest hits, which kicked off with a dancey rendition of "Body," followed by a version of "Savage Remix" that, sadly, did not feature Beyoncé taking the stage with her but did include tap dance. Cardi also managed to squeeze in her newest single, "Up."
H.E.R.'s 'I Can't Breathe' Wins Song of the Year7:00 PM:
Pulling an upset over frontrunners like Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa, H.E.R.'s social injustice anthem about the Blake Lives Matter protests took home one of the night's top honors. "I've never been so proud to be an artist," H.E.R., aka Gabriella Wilson, said as she took the stage alongside co-writer Tiara Thomas.
"We wrote this song over Facetime, and I didn't imagine that my fear and my pain would turn in to impact and possibly into change," she said. "That's what this is about, and that's why I wrote music, that's why I do this."
Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris Rep the Country Gals6:50 PM:
The history-making songstress (Guyton is the first Black female solo artist to earn a country music GRAMMY nomination) may not have won her category, but she glittered in gold for a performance of "Black Like Me." Backed by a choir belting alongside her, the number ended with a closeup of Guyton singing, "Proud to be Black like me."
Miranda Lambert followed, wearing a glittery fringe slip for "Bluebird," before kicking it to her "Texas gal pal who I've known from the honky tonk days" -- Maren Morris -- who closed out the block singing "Bones" with accompaniment from John Mayer.
Bruno Mars, Lionel Richie and Brandi Carlile Perform In Memoriam6:31 PM:
This year's In Memoriam featured a medley of musical tributes. Bruno Mars kicked things off with a high-energy tribute to Little Richard, performing "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" with Anderson .Paak on drums.
Lionel Richie honored friend and collaborator Kenny Rogers with a rendition of "Lady," a song Rogers wrote and Richie popularized as one of his first solo hits.
Brandi Carlile remembered John Prine, who won a posthumous GRAMMY this year, with a performance of his prescient final hit, "I Remember Everything."
Finally, Brittany Howard and Chris Martin partnered up for a powerhouse performance of "You'll Never Walk Alone."
Between performances, the In Memoriam montage paid tribute to Bill Withers, Eddie Van Halen, Mary Wilson, Bonnie Pointer, Sophie, Pop Smoke and more musical stars we've lost.
Harry Styles Wins Best Pop Solo Performance6:21 PM:
Presented from Hollywood's legendary Troubadour club, Harry Styles won his first-ever GRAMMY award for "Watermelon Sugar." Taking the stage in a colorful ensemble -- completed with purple boa -- Styles thanked "everyone who made this record with me," although the end of this speech was bleeped by censors and he abruptly wrapped up as fellow nominees Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish applauded.
Taylor Swift Transforms the GRAMMYs Stage for 'Folklore'6:13 PM:
Swift took the stage alongside creative collaborators Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner to perform an enchanted medley of "Cardigan," "August," and "Willow" from a Folklore-themed magical forest and cottagecore cabin. The singer, who donned a flowing gold and purple gown, was nominated six GRAMMYs this year, including Big Four awards Album of the Year (for Folklore), and Song of the Year (for "Cardigan").
Miranda Lambert's 'Wildcard' Wins Best Country Album6:08 PM:
Announced from an independent music venue in Nashville -- part of the GRAMMYs' hope to shine a light on businesses impacted by COVID-19 -- Miranda Lambert's Wildcard was named Best Country Album. Her husband escorted her to the stage, where Lambert thanked the Recording Academy for "putting this together and at least kind of letting us say hi," shouted out her fellow female nominees and the fans. "I love you so much," she said.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Bring Their Silky Sounds to the GRAMMYs6:02 PM:
The new collab between the R&B crooners just released their first song two weeks ago -- but that didn't stop them from bringing Silk Sonic to the GRAMMYs stage. After making a last-minute plea to The Recording Academy to "reunite" on stage, Bruno and Anderson .Paak performed their smooth new single, "Leave the Door Open."
"Like every Bruno Mars song, I can't wait to dance to that at every wedding for the rest of my life," Trevor Noah quipped following the retro performance.
Dua Lipa Gets the GRAMMYs 'Levitating' With DaBaby5:49 PM:
With six nominations this year, Dua was definitely one to watch, and her performance made that clear: The singer kicked things off with her hit "Levitating," performing in a hot pink ball gown, before a quick change while DaBaby's returning to the stage for his verse.
Dua's second outfit was a purple glitter suit coat, which she then stripped down into a third outfit -- a pink glittery bikini -- for a performance of her Record of the Year-nominated track, "Don't Start Now," posing through her choreo alongside a troupe of dancers with metallic masks featuring bright pink lips.
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez Bring the Hype With 'Dakiti'5:48 PM:
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez took the stage in futuristic fashion to perform their chart-topper, "Dakiti." Jhay kicked off the performance, with Bad Bunny joining in a silver chainmail top and matching sunglasses -- dressed to impress as always. (Bad Bunny is nominated for two GRAMMYs this year, including Best Latin Pop or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG.)
DaBaby and Roddy Ricch Take Us to Church With 'Rockstar'5:43 PM:
The blinged out duo were joined by a small but enthusiastic gospel choir and violinist for a performance of their Record of the Year-nominated hit, "Rockstar." DaBaby has stolen the show on so many collaborator's tracks that it only feels fair that his performance was stolen by the elder ladies singing background vocals -- who Trevor Noah cheekily referred to as the "Baby Boomers."
Black Pumas Show Their 'Colors'5:30 PM:
After a Best New Artist nomination last year, Black Pumas landed three nods at this year's GRAMMYs, including Record of the Year recognition for "Colors." After a short film shining a light upon the duo's origin story, they took the stage to thrill fans and fellow nominees with a soulful performance of their nominated track.
"How many years ago were you busking on the Santa Monica pier?" Trevor Noah asked lead singer Eric Burton following the performance, to which he confirmed, "About six!" And now he's performing at Music's Biggest Night.
Megan Thee Stallion Wins Best New Artist5:23 PM:
Lizzo may not have won Best New Artist last year, but who had a bigger and better 2020 than Lizzo? So win or lose, this year's BNA nominees can feel good about what's to come. A clearly shocked Megan Thee Stallion was named the winner and she was instantly emotional as she took the stage to give her acceptance speech.
"I don't want to cry," she said. "I just want to say, every artist nominated for this award is amazing, so shoutout to y'all… It's been a hell of a year, but we made it! I really want to say thank you to my mama, she's not here with me today but she's here with me in spirit. She always knew I could do it."
HAIM Headline the World's Smallest Rock Concert5:15 PM:
Pandemic be damned, the GRAMMYs isn't complete without some jamming. The Haim sisters rounded out the trio of opening performances with their Best Rock Performance-nominated track "The Steps." Fellow performers Harry Styles and Billie Eilish were seen bopping to the intimate performance, as was host Trevor Noah and a small group of masked bystanders.
Billie Eilish Makes Her GRAMMYs Return After Last Year's Sweep5:10 PM:
After sweeping Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist at the 2020 GRAMMYs, Eilish took the stage with her brother Finneas to perform her Song of the Year-nominated track "Everything I Wanted," while standing atop a seemingly-submerged car in a sparkly green ensemble.
In addition to an opening performance, Eilish is already a winner this year -- nabbing Song Written for Visual Media for her James Bond theme song, "No Time to Die."
Harry Styles Performs at the GRAMMYs for the First Time5:06 PM:
"Ladies, you better watch out, because he'll steal your heart and steal your dress -- and he'll look damn good doing it," Trevor Noah joked in introducing first-time GRAMMYs performer Harry Styles. Also a first-time nominee this year, Styles donned a boa and leather for the first performance of the evening: A groovy rendition of his single "Watermelon Sugar."
Trevor Noah Welcomes You to the GRAMMYs in the Time of Corona5:03 PM:
This year's host kicked off the GRAMMYs from an outdoor tent, promising the night's awards show would be the most exciting event of the year "besides the storming of the Capitol."
"This is the rare awards show where the white stuff going up people's noses is cotton swabs," Noah joked of the COVID-sensitive GRAMMYs, where the night's nominees will sit at socially-distanced tables outdoors, before heading inside the Los Angeles Convention Center to perform for an audience of their peers. "Tonight, we're hoping that this is all about what 2021 can be: full of joy and new beginnings...full of hope for what is to come."
How to watch the GRAMMY Awards on TV or online.
Music's Biggest Night starts now. After being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 GRAMMY Awards are finally airing tonight. The show will broadcast live on CBS, and you can also stream the show live on Paramount+ (formerly known as CBS All Access). Learn more about how the festivities will go down, who's hosting, who's performing and how to follow along with all the action.
Megan Thee Stallion Is 'So Humbled' by First GRAMMYs Win4:45 PM:
Make that Megan Thee GRAMMY Winner. During the Premiere Ceremony, Meg won Best Rap Performance for her and Beyoncé's "Savage Remix" and told ET, "I'm so humbled. Like, I don't even know what to say. I'm just excited to be here."
"My mom would always say, 'We're going to be at the GRAMMYs and blah blah blah,'" Meg added. "Like, I would perform at clubs, bars, anywhere I could perform I was there, and she would be like, 'One day, we're gonna be front row' and I would be like, 'That's so far away!' But it came so quickly, and I'm just so happy."
Dan + Shay Reveal Justin Bieber's Reaction to GRAMMY Win4:22 PM:
The Biebs is now a two-time GRAMMY winner -- and his latest is for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, which he won for "10,000 Hours" with Dan + Shay. "He loves country music -- he always has -- and when we asked him to be on the song, he was super pumped. For the song to do what it did, to reach so many people, to impact so many lives, I know that meant a lot to him," Dan told ET, having just gotten off a celebratory call with Bieber. "We've become friends with him and Hailey over the last couple years, and this is a big win for us, for our team, for everybody involved."
As for the duo? "We're feeling fantastic, my heart's still beating," Shay says. "It's been a wild year, and to be here with my best friend and be able to have our third year in a row of having this honor of winning GRAMMYs, it's, like, the craziest thing in the world."
Here's Everyone Who's Already Won a GRAMMY Today4:00 PM:
One of the fun things about the GRAMMYs is that you could win before you hit the red carpet. With a whopping 83 categories to announce each year, the Recording Academy presents the majority of its awards during the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, which is hosted by Jhené Aiko and streaming ahead of the primetime broadcast. Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion are already among this year's winners -- so make sure you're keeping an eye on our complete winners list for all the updates.
DaBaby's GRAMMY Date Is DaMommy3:45 PM:
Everyone may be singing, "That's not DaBaby that's my baby," but there's only one woman for whom it's true: DaBaby's mom, who he brought as his GRAMMYs date. "The sky is the limit, as he's always been told, and he's reaching that. And I'm looking forward to him to reach it and surpass," she told ET, adding that it's "fantastic, awesome, amazing, wonderful, all of the above" to see her son become a star. As for DaBaby's own baby, no kids are able to attend the actual GRAMMYs because of COVID-19, so he created an at-home red carpet so he could walk it with his daughter.
Blue Ivy Is a GRAMMY Winner at Age 93:20 PM:
Beyoncé may be 2021's most-nominated artist, but her daughter is surely this year's youngest winner: Blue Ivy Carter won her very first Golden Gramophone for her and her mother's song, "Brown Skin Girl," which won the GRAMMY for Best Music Video. She is the second youngest musician to take home the prize. Leah Peasall was 8 when she won for her contribution to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack in 2001.
Do you know who will take home the most Grammys?2:50 PM: Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year with nine total. But will she take home the most gramophones? That remains to be seen. She's up against the likes of Billie Eilish (for Record of the Year), who was the star of the night at the GRAMMY Awards in 2020. She'll also take on Taylor Swift in the Song of the Year category. Swift is back in the mix in a big way thanks to her album Folklore, and her single "Cardigan" could best Beyoncé's "Black Parade" -- the thought of which is giving us 2009 VMAs flashbacks.
And let's not forget the power of Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia. The album contends with Swift's Folklore in the Album of the Year category and Dua Lipa's song "Don't Start Now" goes up against "Black Parade," "Savage" and Doja Cat's "Say So" in the Record of the Year category.
There are several tough matchups for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. We have some solid predictions for how the night will shake out.
Who are the 2021 GRAMMY Awards Nominees?2:35 PM:
The list of 2021 GRAMMY Award nominees is stacked. Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year with nine total. Her nominations include several with fellow Houston artist Megan Thee Stallion for their song "Savage." Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift are right behind Queen Bey with six nominations each.
Meryl Streep -- yes, we're sure we're talking about GRAMMY nominations -- is now a six-time nominee. 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Hafltime Show performer The Weeknd received zero nominations, a peculiar snub that has led to him boycotting the awards.
Here's who is performing at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards tonight2:30 PM:
Harry Styles will open the show on Music's Biggest Night, and Taylor Swift, Cardi B and Bad Bunny are among the biggest stars set to perform. Plus BTS, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Roddy Rich, Miranda Lambert and Megan Thee Stallion are all set to put on a show on socially distanced, specifically designed stages.
Rounding out the impressive line-up are a slew of other megastars from a wide array of musical genres including Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Haim, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Mickey Guyton, Brittany Howard, Lil Baby, Maren Morris and the Black Pumas.
The Recording Academy also has some special tributes in store for some of the nation's most beloved independent music venues. And there's also a special, last-minute performance addition: Bruno Mars.
The GRAMMY Awards have a new host for 20212:16 PM:
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah will host the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards will take place in and around the LA Convention Center on Sunday, and the comedian and late-night host is ready for the gig, tweeting "In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together - Music," he wrote. "I’m truly honoured to be hosting The #GRAMMYs, a night celebrating all of our favourite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!" Noah recently told ET's Keltie Knight that he plans to treat this hosting job "like a waiter." "My job is to present you, the audience, with the show."
Make sure to watch back all the GRAMMYs performances.
