The stakes have never been higher for Music's Biggest Night. Sure, the 2021 GRAMMY Awards will see the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé competing for top honors, but it will also test whether the Recording Academy can pull off an awards show during a global pandemic.

This year's Trevor Noah-hosted ceremony is an in-person show, taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center -- instead of the GRAMMYs' usual home at the Staples Center -- with outdoor performances on multiple socially distances stages from Cardi B, BTS, Harry Styles and more. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the audience must watch from home.

Meanwhile, ET is right here providing nonstop coverage of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards. So, without further ado:

Make sure to watch back all the GRAMMYs performances. And stay right here at ETonline.com all awards season long for updates on the Oscars and more.

