Billie Eilish has dropped new merch for her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry.

The award-winning musician revealed the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday with photos of herself modeling the pieces. Eilish explained in the caption that she has worked to make her merch designs more sustainable. Everything in the collection, except for the socks, are made from organic fabrics grown without the use of pesticides. The line is also made in the United States.

"we’ve worked hard to create custom shapes, paying extra attention to all the details," Eilish wrote in the caption. "u might notice the prices are a little higher, but that’s because this is a big step in making my clothing more sustainable👼 my hope is that by investing in more high quality items they will last for a much longer time, and we can all buy and consume less. this is so important to me and i hope you love it as much as i do."

The 12-piece collection includes hoodies, tees, sweatpants and socks, featuring edgy, red and black Billie-themed graphics.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Friday. The documentary will chronicle the 19-year-old's rise to stardom and follow her life on the road, on stage and at home with her family.

See the entire The World's a Little Blurry merch collection and shop ET Style's favorites below.

