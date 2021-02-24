Skims Drops New Cozy Knit Jogger -- Shop Before It Sells Out!
Is it just us, or is Kim Kardashian's Skims the gift that keeps on giving?
The Hollywood star's shapewear and loungewear label has been churning out one collection after the next, giving everyone chic and comfortable must-have pieces for any section of their wardrobes. And if the sold-out status of the brand's limited-edition Valentine's Day collection was any indication, must-haves they are.
Skims has a knack for selling out on its coziest pieces, like the Waffle Knit collection, which restocked earlier this year. And now, Kim's restocking yet another crowd favorite: the Cozy Knit Jogger. Yes, Skims is bringing back its best-selling lounge pants -- and they're better than ever before.
The latest drop of Cozy Knit Jogger -- which comes in five colors and ranges from XXS to 5X -- features a perfected fit based on the feedback of Skims customers. These easy pants feature a shorter inseam, a drawstring waist and a tapered leg, making the brand's ultra-soft, boucle knit pants more stylish and comfortable than the originals.
Considering the fact that Skims' OG Cozy Knit bottoms have been consistently selling out, there's no doubt these will be out of stock before you know it -- so you might want to add these to your cart, fast.
Scroll down to shop Skims' new Cozy Knit Jogger below. Then, complete your set with ET Style's top picks from the Skims Cozy collection below.
