Some of the most popular styles from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS are on sale! A few pieces from the Cozy Collection, which includes comfy loungewear pieces for adults and for kids, are a part of SKIMS' first-ever sale event.

We suggest you act fast as the Cozy Collection tends to fly off the shelves and has sold out multiple times. The warm knit styles are made from breathable, stretchy yarn that feels soft to the touch -- perfect for wearing while relaxing on the couch or working from home.

Kim stars in the campaign, alongside her daughters North and Chicago. The restock is offering six styles, five colors and sizes XXS to 5X. Favorites include the matching tank and pant set, oversized pullover and plush robe. Choose from the colors bone, dusk, camel, smoke and onyx.

Celeb fans include Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon, who all have posted selfies rocking the chic loungewear at home.

Shop the SKIMS Cozy Collection below.

