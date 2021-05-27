Shopping

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Cozy Collection is on Sale: Shop the Chic Loungewear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
skims cozy kim kardashian 1280
SKIMS

Some of the most popular styles from Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS are on sale! A few pieces from the Cozy Collection, which includes comfy loungewear pieces for adults and for kids, are a part of SKIMS' first-ever sale event. 

We suggest you act fast as the Cozy Collection tends to fly off the shelves and has sold out multiple times. The warm knit styles are made from breathable, stretchy yarn that feels soft to the touch -- perfect for wearing while relaxing on the couch or working from home

Kim stars in the campaign, alongside her daughters North and Chicago. The restock is offering six styles, five colors and sizes XXS to 5X. Favorites include the matching tank and pant set, oversized pullover and plush robe. Choose from the colors bone, dusk, camel, smoke and onyx. 

Celeb fans include Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon, who all have posted selfies rocking the chic loungewear at home. 

Shop the SKIMS Cozy Collection below. 

SKIMS Cozy Knit Original Jogger
SKIMS Cozy Knit Original Jogger
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Original Jogger
$44 (REGULARLY $88)
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe
This long luxurious, plush robe has a waist tie and patch pockets. 
$128 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank
skims tank
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank
Pair this cozy tank with leggings, sweatpants or jeans. 
$52 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant
SKIMS knit pant
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant
Wear this flared pant with the matching tank or with your favorite tee. 
$88 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Pullover
An effortless pullover to throw on whenever you need an extra layer.
$72 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short
SKIMS short
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Short
A stylish high-waist lounge short. 
$58 AT SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie
SKIMS Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie
SKIMS
SKIMS Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie
A super soft, fitted hoodie essential for winter. 
$78 AT SKIMS

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Halsey Launches Beauty Brand, Celebrating Self-Expression

 