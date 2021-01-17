Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back
Calling all Kim Kardashian fans (along with those who love her loungewear line, Skims) -- the Skims Waffle Knit collection is officially back in stock. The brand's restock is the first time the loungewear brand has brought its Waffle Knit pieces back since it first launched. You know what that means: if you didn't have the chance to gear up on cozy separates the first time around, now's your chance.
At this point, the likelihood of you being knee-deep in relaxed and casual loungewear pieces is undeniably high. But that doesn't mean you can't add a few more options into the mix (or, you know, get more of the ones you already know you love). And when you're spending more time at home than ever before, there's no time like the present to get in on pieces you want to live in day-in and day-out -- especially with the cold winter months in mind.
Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear line reintroduces its waffle-knit collection back with a collection of six pieces -- joggers, leggings, a long-sleeve top, a robe, a zip-up hoodie, and a bra -- in four colors and range in size from XXS to 4X. Opt for a head-to-toe waffle knit look in all-black or with a monochrome look featuring its white and brown options. Or, go for a touch of color with the mineral green colorway.
Regardless of which colors you choose to get in this restock (whether it's only one or all four), there's no doubt you'll find yourself wearing these pieces around the clock. The Skims Waffle collection is meant to bring optimal comfort to your time indoors -- and with pieces this cute, it's sure to do that and keep you feeling chic.
Ready to up your loungewear game? Scroll down to see the complete Skims Waffle Collection restock below.
