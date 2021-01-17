Skims Waffle Knit Collection is Back

Calling all Kim Kardashian fans (along with those who love her loungewear line, Skims) -- the Skims Waffle Knit collection is officially back in stock. The brand's restock is the first time the loungewear brand has brought its Waffle Knit pieces back since it first launched. You know what that means: if you didn't have the chance to gear up on cozy separates the first time around, now's your chance.

At this point, the likelihood of you being knee-deep in relaxed and casual loungewear pieces is undeniably high. But that doesn't mean you can't add a few more options into the mix (or, you know, get more of the ones you already know you love). And when you're spending more time at home than ever before, there's no time like the present to get in on pieces you want to live in day-in and day-out -- especially with the cold winter months in mind.

Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear line reintroduces its waffle-knit collection back with a collection of six pieces -- joggers, leggings, a long-sleeve top, a robe, a zip-up hoodie, and a bra -- in four colors and range in size from XXS to 4X. Opt for a head-to-toe waffle knit look in all-black or with a monochrome look featuring its white and brown options. Or, go for a touch of color with the mineral green colorway.

Regardless of which colors you choose to get in this restock (whether it's only one or all four), there's no doubt you'll find yourself wearing these pieces around the clock. The Skims Waffle collection is meant to bring optimal comfort to your time indoors -- and with pieces this cute, it's sure to do that and keep you feeling chic.

Ready to up your loungewear game? Scroll down to see the complete Skims Waffle Collection restock below.

Waffle Hoodie Skims Skims Waffle Hoodie Skims Whether you wear this with matching pieces to create a full set or style this with your favorite jeans, this will easily become one of your favorite everyday pieces. $78 at Skims

Waffle Robe Skims Skims Waffle Robe Skims Whether or not you're the type of person who regularly wears a robe, there's no denying that this is a comfortable piece to keep in your loungewear arsenal. Plus, if you really want to go for the pajama-dressing trend, you can always sport this as an added layer to your ensembles. $108 at Skims

Waffle Legging Skims Skims Waffle Legging Skims Ready to step out of your standard pair of leggings? Cozy up on the couch in a pair of these Kim Kardashian-approved leggings, instead. $62 at Skims

Waffle Scoop Bra Skims Skims Waffle Scoop Bra Skims Because what are bras these days, anyway? Wear this on its own as a minimalist-approved crop top or pair it with your favorite jacket. $36 at Skims

Waffle Jogger Skims Skims Waffle Jogger Skims Look, you don't need another reason to get yourself another pair of sweatpants. But just in case, the waffle knit texture gives these a unique and elevated touch. $68 at Skims

Waffle Long Sleeve Skims Skims Waffle Long Sleeve Skims A simple long-sleeve top like this will be a staple for anything you do -- whether it's running out of the house for a quick errand or burning through your Netflix queue. $56 at Skims

