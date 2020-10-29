SKIMS Solutionwear Is Back in Stock -- Shop the New Styles
As we begin to think about holiday shopping, SKIMS Solutionwear is freshly back in stock with two new styles!
The original collection from Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line was created to lift, sculpt and enhance your existing assets. The two new pieces -- the Sculpting Tank and Sculpting Shortie -- join popular SKIMS styles like the Sheer Sculpt Short, Power Mesh Bandeau and Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit. While select SKIMS pieces are shoppable at Nordstrom, the new pieces are currently available only on the SKIMS website.
Though it feels like it's been around forever, SKIMS only launched last fall and has already released tons of exciting new collections, from loungewear to maternity to seamless face masks that keep selling out. Each collection offers styles in a wide variety of sizes and skin tones.
Shop the new Solutionwear pieces and our other favorite SKIMS styles below.
Meet your new base layer, just in time for cooler weather (and hearty holiday meals). This seamless, compressive tank is designed to provide full smoothing and sculpting coverage from your chest to your lower stomach without anyone knowing it's there.
If you're looking to smooth your upper thighs and give your butt a little lift when wearing a short hemline, these seamless shorts are for you.
While we love leggings designed for working (or hanging) out, the SKIMS version is a layering piece meant to smooth the hips and thighs underneath your "real" pants.
This essential bodysuit holds in your core, while shaping, lifting and smoothing your butt and chest.
Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton brought back some pivotal early 2000s fashion with the velour collection, which includes this bandeau top.
It's like wearing a cloud all morning long.
Another, sheerer option for sculpting your upper legs and holding in your core.
