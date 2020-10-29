SKIMS Solutionwear Is Back in Stock -- Shop the New Styles

As we begin to think about holiday shopping, SKIMS Solutionwear is freshly back in stock with two new styles!

The original collection from Kim Kardashian West's shapewear line was created to lift, sculpt and enhance your existing assets. The two new pieces -- the Sculpting Tank and Sculpting Shortie -- join popular SKIMS styles like the Sheer Sculpt Short, Power Mesh Bandeau and Sheer Sculpt Bodysuit. While select SKIMS pieces are shoppable at Nordstrom, the new pieces are currently available only on the SKIMS website.

Though it feels like it's been around forever, SKIMS only launched last fall and has already released tons of exciting new collections, from loungewear to maternity to seamless face masks that keep selling out. Each collection offers styles in a wide variety of sizes and skin tones.

Shop the new Solutionwear pieces and our other favorite SKIMS styles below.

Sculpting Tank SKIMS SKIMS Sculpting Tank SKIMS Meet your new base layer, just in time for cooler weather (and hearty holiday meals). This seamless, compressive tank is designed to provide full smoothing and sculpting coverage from your chest to your lower stomach without anyone knowing it's there. $52 at SKIMS

Sculpting Shortie SKIMS SKIMS Sculpting Shortie SKIMS If you're looking to smooth your upper thighs and give your butt a little lift when wearing a short hemline, these seamless shorts are for you. $34 at SKIMS

Sculpting Legging SKIMS SKIMS Sculpting Legging SKIMS While we love leggings designed for working (or hanging) out, the SKIMS version is a layering piece meant to smooth the hips and thighs underneath your "real" pants. $72 at SKIMS

Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS Skims Sculpting Bodysuit Mid Thigh SKIMS This essential bodysuit holds in your core, while shaping, lifting and smoothing your butt and chest. $68 at SKIMS

Velour Bandeau SKIMS SKIMS Velour Bandeau SKIMS Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton brought back some pivotal early 2000s fashion with the velour collection, which includes this bandeau top. $42 at SKIMS

Cozy Knit Short Robe SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Short Robe SKIMS It's like wearing a cloud all morning long. $108 at SKIMS

Sheer Sculpt Short SKIMS SKIMS Sheer Sculpt Short SKIMS Another, sheerer option for sculpting your upper legs and holding in your core. $38 at SKIMS

