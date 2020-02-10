Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS has restocked the Cozy Collection!

Since the reality TV star's shapewear brand released its range of super-soft, comfy knit loungewear of matching sets and robe in December, it's been one of the most coveted styles from SKIMS. The Cozy Collection has sold out multiple times, but on Monday, SKIMS has restocked the pieces and you bet we are running to get our hands on them.

Available in sizes XXS to 5X and in colors Bone (cream white), Dusk (blush pink), Cocoa (brown) and Onyx (black), the Cozy Collection offerings include a long robe, cropped tank, wide-leg pant and high-waisted short that can be matched for a chic monochrome look or mixed with denim and other dressier pieces to wear out of the house.

Celeb fans include Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, Jessica Alba and Adrienne Bailon, who all have posted selfies rocking the ultimate chilling-at-home uniform.

Ahead, shop the must-have winter loungewear before it sells out again.

Cozy Knit Robe SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Robe SKIMS $128 at SKIMS

Cozy Knit Tank SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank SKIMS $52 at SKIMS

Cozy Knit Pant SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Pant SKIMS $88 at SKIMS

Cozy Knit Short SKIMS SKIMS Cozy Knit Short SKIMS $58 at SKIMS

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

