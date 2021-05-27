SKIMS is having a major sale right now.

Right now, SKIMS styles from various collections are 50% off on the SKIMS site. That means you can get items from their Cozy Collection, their Jacquard Collection, SKIMS face masks and the luxuriously soft Velour Collection.

If you've been waiting to get in on the SKIMS trend, the time is definitely now. You can stock up bodysuits, waist trainers, bras, underwear, slippers and so much more. And when it comes to pieces specifically from the Velour Collection, there's no shortage of good picks, from this hoodie to these amazing jogger pants.

Some of our favorite items from the SKIMS velour collection are 50% off. Shop our picks from the SKIMS sale below.

We got some serious early 2000s nostalgia when Kim Kardashian West recruited Paris Hilton to help her launch SKIMS' velour collection.

The famous friends star in the latest SKIMS campaign for the upcoming velour collection, which is available now! Kardashian West and Hilton sport head-to-toe velour outfits in paparazzi-style photos reminiscent of their early 2000s days. The range features seven velour pieces that can be mixed and matched -- a bandeau top, tank, sleep top, hoodie, jogger, wide-leg pant and robe available in four colors and sizes XXS to 4X.

The super soft, plush velour designs are perfect as at-home loungewear or for wearing while running errands à la Kim and Paris (don't forget a pair of oversized sunnies!).

Before that, Hilton shared videos of the two spending time together on Instagram. The stars were rocking the SKIMS velour ensembles.

"Loves it," Hilton captioned the post. "So much fun hanging out today @KimKardashian."

Hilton recently told ET she was proud of Kardashian West's and her family's success.

"It makes me feel incredibly proud. I have known [Kim] since we were little girls, and the empires that she and her sisters and her mother have built is just amazing," she said. "I love them all so much, and it's exciting to see your friends do well."

Shop more items from the SKIMS velour collection ahead.

