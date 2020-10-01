Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and pieces to relax in, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and loungewear dresses.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars Michael Stars Ana Thermal Cardigan Michael Stars A cozy thermal shawl cardigan for chilly days. Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive code ET20 through Oct. 6. REGULARLY $138 $110.40 at Michael Stars

The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess Smash + Tess The Wednesday Romper Smash + Tess This wildly soft romper is the perfect alternative to sweats. $125 at Smash + Tess

Market Maxi Dress Pact Pact Market Maxi Dress Pact Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging. $60 at Pact

Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home Westpoint Home Martex Terry Bath Robe WestPoint Home A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes, for your entire family's lounging needs. $49.99 at Westpoint Home

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants Old Navy The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable. SWEATSHIRT $34.99 at Old Navy JOGGER PANTS $34.99 at Old Navy

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing PrettyLittleThing Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit PrettyLittleThing Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. REGULARLY $30 $13 at PrettyLittleThing

Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Nasty Gal Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set Nasty Gal Take comfort in this classic matching set -- drawstring lounge pant and long sleeve top -- that won't break the bank. REGULARLY $68 $34 at Nasty Gal

Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Nordstrom Print Long Chemise Refinery29 Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X. $59 at Nordstrom

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew Bloomingdale's Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set Honeydew The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed. REGULARLY $54 $40.50 at Bloomingdale's

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. Starting $18.99 at Amazon

Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Amazon Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant Calvin Klein Team the bralette with this coordinating thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. Starting $29.40 at Amazon

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Amazon Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set Just Love Cozy up in a on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm. $19.99 at Amazon

CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic Unisex Robe Barefoot Dreams Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. $127 at Amazon

Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M H&M Cotton-Blend Joggers H&M A high-waisted versatile jogger you can wear with anything from sweaters to crop tops to graphic tees. $12.99 at H&M

Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Dream Pajamas Nordstrom A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail. $65 at Nordstrom

Venice Convertible Joggers Free People Free People Venice Convertible Joggers Free People A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece. $78 at Free People

Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Nordstrom Sun Soaker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates A sweet lounge set comprising an oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates. REGULARLY $68 $40.80 at Nordstrom

