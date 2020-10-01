Shopping

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing at Home -- Matching Sets, Jogger Pants, Pajamas, Robes and More

By ETonline Staff
Many of us are spending most of our time at home as we practice social distancing. Whether you're working from the couch or trying out a new beauty treatment, you want to be comfy -- and the last thing you want to put on are "real" clothes.

So forgo jeans and shirts for now, and throw on comfortable loungewear instead. If you're looking for a new style or two, our favorite brands and retailers are offering a plethora of stylish sleepwear and pieces to relax in, including super soft sweatpants, classic PJs, matching hoodie-and-joggers sets and loungewear dresses.

Swap out that old, scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home look with new women's loungewear you won't want to take off.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selects of the best loungewear pieces that are both chic and cozy.

Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans
Levi's

These ultra comfortable denim for the perfect silhouette.

Ana Thermal Cardigan
Michael Stars

A cozy thermal shawl cardigan for chilly days. Get 20% off sitewide with our exclusive code ET20 through Oct. 6. 

REGULARLY $138

The Wednesday Romper
Smash + Tess

This wildly soft romper is the perfect alternative to sweats.  

Market Maxi Dress
Pact

Pact is one of our favorite brands that's stylishly sustainable. Pair this soft organic cotton dress with a cozy cardigan for lounging.

Martex Terry Bath Robe
WestPoint Home

A plush unisex bathrobe available in four colors and three sizes, for your entire family's lounging needs.

Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants
Old Navy

The Old Navy Vintage Crew-Neck Sweatshirt and Jogger Pants set are in uber trendy tie dye, made of soft-washed fleece and couldn't be more comfortable.

SWEATSHIRT
JOGGER PANTS

Rib Wide Leg Culotte Jumpsuit
PrettyLittleThing

Chill out in this stretchy, comfy jumpsuit with fitted top and roomy culotte legs. 

REGULARLY $30

Puff Sleeve Knit Sweater And Matching Joggers Set
Nasty Gal

Take comfort in this classic matching set -- drawstring lounge pant and long sleeve top -- that won't break the bank.

REGULARLY $68

Mix and Match Soft Cropped Loop Back Sweat & Soft Loop Back Lounge Shorts
Boohoo

A cool co-ord of cropped sweatshirt and drawstring shorts. This set is under $17 right now, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $6 (TOP)
REGULARLY $20 (SHORTS)

Print Long Chemise
Refinery29

Refinery29 launched a women's loungewear collection at Nordstrom, and our favorite has to be this fun printed chemise. This chemise comes in sizes XS to 1X.

Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set
Honeydew

The Honeydew Star Seeker Printed Pajama Set will make you look like and feel a million bucks -- even if you are on your way to bed.

REGULARLY $54

Modern Cotton Bralette
Calvin Klein

This classic Calvin Klein logo cotton bralette is comfy enough to wear at home. 

Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein

Team the bralette with this coordinating thermal wide-leg pant, featuring soft fabric and drawstring waistband. 

Tie Dye Two Piece Thermal Pajama Set
Just Love

Cozy up in a on-trend tie-dye thermal sleepwear set that’s sure to keep you warm.

CozyChic Unisex Robe
Barefoot Dreams

Now is the time to treat yourself to a Barefoot Dreams robe. The highly reviewed, buttery soft topper is an essential for cozy nights in. You can throw it in the wash without expecting it to shrink or pill. 

Cotton-Blend Joggers
H&M

A high-waisted versatile jogger you can wear with anything from sweaters to crop tops to graphic tees.

Moonlight Dream Pajamas
Nordstrom

A classic pajama set with contrast piping detail.

Venice Convertible Joggers
Free People

A convertible dream: Wear these joggers tied around the waist or pulled up into a chic tube top one-piece.

Plus Size Lila Satin Ultra Soft Chemise Nightgown
iCollection

If you're looking for something sexier, a silky, soft draped chemise will do the trick. 

Sun Soaker Lounge Set
Honeydew Intimates

A sweet lounge set comprising an oversized T-shirt and drawstring shorts from Honeydew Intimates.

REGULARLY $68

Women's Long Sleeve 2 Piece Short Pajamas Set
Astylish

This comfy look is perfect for bedtime, or lounging around the house. 

 

