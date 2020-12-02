Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on Apple Adidas, UGG, Rebecca Minkoff, Echo Dot & More
Cyber Monday is gone, but the deals aren't done! You can score amazing discounts across categories extended from Amazon's biggest sale event now that Amazon's Cyber Monday shopping event has kicked off. Ahead of the holidays, Cyber Monday was the perfect event to shop for holiday gifts.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Continue to shop markdowns on electronics, home decor, shoes, loungewear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces, kitchen supplies, winter jackets, boots, athleisure, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, diamonds and so many more products.
Exclusively for Amazon Prime members, the annual mega-sale was filled with white-hot deals and massive discounts on coveted brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
If you're not already a Prime member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.
Shop ET Style's top picks of the best Cyber Monday deals still left to scoop up below.
