Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Cozy Loungewear

So what exactly constitutes loungewear? Leggings, of course, plus pajama sets and other sleepwear, sweatpants, shorts with a drawstring waist or elastic waist, boyfriend-style tops, robes, athleisure pieces -- basically anything in a soft, comfy fabric. Loungewear brands on sale right now include Calvin Klein, PJ Harlow, Josie By Josie Natori, Honeydew Intimates and so many more.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on stylish loungewear pieces of all kinds.

Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates Amazon Star Seeker Lounge Set Honeydew Intimates An on-trend lounge set by Honeydew Intimates featuring a tie-dye printed sweatshirt and sweatpants. REGULARLY $54 $45.90 at Amazon

Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Amazon Modern Cotton Bralette Calvin Klein Grab this limited-time deal on the popular Calvin Klein logo tape bralettte to pair with sweatpants and leggings at home. REGULARLY $28 $17.54 at Amazon

Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Core 10 Amazon Cloud Soft Yoga Fleece Jogger Sweatpant Core 10 Sweatpants are a loungewear staple! Score this super soft fleece Core 10 jogger style with side pockets and elastic waistband. REGULARLY $20.43 $13.50 at Amazon

Amelia Cardigan PJ Harlow Amazon Amelia Cardigan PJ Harlow A cozy cardigan by PJ Harlow with open front and longline silhouette. REGULARLY $54 $44.84 at Amazon

Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Amazon Spacedye Out of Pocket High Waisted Midi Leggings Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga leggings are so comfy! Grab this high-waisted legging for 15% off. REGULARLY $99 $84.15 at Amazon

PJ Set Josie By Josie Natori Amazon PJ Set Josie By Josie Natori Wear this feminine floral cami and pant set from Josie By Josie Natori as loungewear or pajamas. REGULARLY $62.67 $29.09 at Amazon

Studio Long-Sleeve Cross-Front Hoodie Amazon Essentials Amazon Studio Long-Sleeve Cross-Front Hoodie Amazon Essentials A lightweight, moisture-wicking long-sleeve hoodie with cross-front hem and thumbholes from Amazon Essentials. REGULARLY $16.40 $10.90 at Amazon

Supersoft Terry Modern Funnel-Neck Dress Daily Ritual Amazon Supersoft Terry Modern Funnel-Neck Dress Daily Ritual It's super easy to kick back and relax in a dress when it's made of terry cloth, like this one from Amazon brand Daily Ritual. REGULARLY $34.50 $22.37 and up at Amazon

Notched Collar Boxer Set Kendall + Kylie Amazon Notched Collar Boxer Set Kendall + Kylie Wear this Dalmatian-print long-sleeved shirt and boxers set to bed and keep it on for your Netflix binge the next morning. REGULARLY $58 $25.12 and up at Amazon

Peggy Faux Fur Open Toe Slide Sandals Kenneth Cole New York Amazon Peggy Faux Fur Open Toe Slide Sandals Kenneth Cole New York Scoot around your apartment in style with these fuzzy open toe slippers from Kenneth Cole New York. They're also available in black. REGULARLY $70 $18.30 and up at Amazon

