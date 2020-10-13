Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Save 50% on Athleisure and Activewear

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Champion / Amazon

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! Among other things, it's time to shop fashionable designer handbags that are on sale at Amazon Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2020 is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Find deep discounts up to 82% on designer handbags and purses like crossbody bags, totes, satchels and belt bags for everyday carrying.

While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Prime Day so far. And keep checking back here for more deals. 

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas

In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 24% off, while supplies last.

 

REGULARLY $50

Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Amazon
Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
Champion LIFE

A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style. 

REGULARLY $35

Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour

This fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.

REGULARLY $24.99

Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Amazon/Under Armour
Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
Under Armour

These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.

Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour
Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Amazon/Under Armour
Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
Under Armour

From black, academy blue and steel to mango orange, lime and papaya, there's a color for everyone in this polo!

REGULARLY $55

Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
Amazon
Reverse Weave PO
Champion Life

A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple. 

Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon/C9
Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9

These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.

REGULARLY $15.99

Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Amazon
Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Adidas

Shop this six-pack of low-cut athletic socks -- they're a steal!

REGULARLY $20

Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Amazon
Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
Champion Life

A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.

REGULARLY $55

Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas
Adidas Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Amazon
Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Adidas

Six pairs of no-show socks for your everyday needs.

REGULARLY $20

Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill
O'Neill Wetsuits Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Amazon
Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
O'Neill

Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.

REGULARLY $33.95

Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Amazon
Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Speedo

Go for a dip in these trunks that also help block sunrays.

REGULARLY $46

Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Amazon
Crinkle Nylon Shorts
Champion LIFE

These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out. 

Girls' Performance Skort
C9
C9 Champion Girls' Performance Skort
Amazon/C9
Girls' Performance Skort
C9

Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?

