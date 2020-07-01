Up to 50% off Marc Jacobs at the Amazon Sale

If you’ve been coveting a little piece of luxury, there’s no day like today. The Amazon Summer Sale -- also known as the Big Style Sale -- kicked off Monday with huge discounts and markdowns on everything from apparel to luggage and some amazing deals on accessories from Marc Jacobs. Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and deals from loads of fashion brands that offer deals up to 80% off.

You'll find all of summer's biggest fashion trends at a discounted price, including Marc Jacobs sale items like bucket hats and colorful crossbody handbag options. You'll also score essential items for your wardrobe and classic staples from the fashion designer like the perfect black leather tote bag. They are all available at great deals at Amazon's summer sale.

Due to the Amazon Prime Day Sale being postponed, the Amazon Summer Sale 2020 is the best time to score discounts on fashion and beauty brands set back by the coronavirus pandemic. Marc Jacobs isn’t the only designer that you can score during the summer sale event. There are major Amazon fashion summer sale deals on clothing, footwear, men's clothing, sunglasses, sandals, and accessories at deep discounts on select styles from Kate Spade New York, Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from Marc Jacobs via Amazon's Big Style Sale . And keep checking back throughout the week for more deals you'll love from Amazon's Summer Sale.

These chic cat-eye sunglasses

Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Easy To Wear Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Who doesn't love a deal on Cat Eye Sunglasses? REGULARLY $130 $72.66 at Amazon

This simply stylish Softshot 27 bag

The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs Amazon The Softshot 27 Bag Marc Jacobs This perfect bag for the office will carry all your essentials like your iPhone and credit cards. REGULARLY $425 $362.98 at Amazon

A lovely "kiss" tote

Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Tote Marc Jacobs This classic black tote is a no-brainer at a great deal. REGULARLY $395 $275.99 at Amazon

Or the mini "kiss" tote

Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Kiss Lock Mini Tote Marc Jacobs If mini bags are your thing, here's a deal on the classic tote from the Marc Jacobs brand, sized down. REGULARLY $295 $205.99 at Amazon

Daisy by Marc Jacobs perfume

Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs Amazon Daisy by Marc Jacobs Eau De Toilette Spray Marc Jacobs You look good might as well smell good too! REGULARLY $82.00 $42.30 at Amazon

This staple crossbody bag

Marc Jacobs Playback Marc Jacobs Amazon Marc Jacobs Playback Marc Jacobs A stylish purse to hold the essentials. REGULARLY $189.94 $179.98 at Amazon

And, yes, these cat-eye sunglasses (never too many!)

Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs Amazon Women's Cat Eye Sunglasses Marc Jacobs These Marc Jacobs glasses have the "purrfect" cat eye. REGULARLY $150 $104.99 at Amazon

See more discounts from the Amazon Summer Sale, and check back often for new deals all week.

