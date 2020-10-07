Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 70% Off on Calvin Klein Underwear

Does your underwear drawer need an update? You're in luck as the Amazon Fall Sale is offering amazing deals on Calvin Klein underwear and basics all week.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

Ahead, shop ET Style's must-have underwear from the sale.

Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Calvin Klein Amazon Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined Wirefree Contour Bra Calvin Klein A soft, wireless bra with light padding. REGULARLY $38 $24.17 at Amazon

Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein Amazon Invisibles Hipster Panty Calvin Klein A multipack of the lightweight, seamless hipster panty. REGULARLY $43.05 $35 at Amazon

Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein Amazon Carousel Sleep Short 2 Pack Calvin Klein A pair of sleep shorts that'll keep you cool through the night. $38 at Amazon

Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Stretch Multipack Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein A set of three comfy cotton boxer briefs. REGULARLY $42.50 $29.75 at Amazon

Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Classics Multipack Woven Boxers Calvin Klein Need new boxer shorts? Take this deal. REGULARLY $39.50 $27.65 at Amazon

Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein Amazon Cotton Classics Multipack Crew Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein A four-pack of classic white crewneck tees. REGULARLY $26.38 $25.90 at Amazon

