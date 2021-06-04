Shopping

Amazon Outlet Store: The Best Steals For $30 or Less

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

There are so many amazing deals on Amazon, but did you know that the retailer has a section called Amazon Outlet? The curated page features select markdowns and overstocks across categories, including electronics, kitchenware, home decor and clothing. 

The page is brimming with low prices you don't want to miss, and to ensure you score the best deals, ET Style has scoured the page to gather 11 of the best products under $30 from the Amazon Outlet Store. It's the perfect place to shop in anticipation for Prime Day, which is taking place on June 21 and 22. 

Shop our favorite picks from the Amazon Outlet Store, below. 

Lovife 2 Pack Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap
Amazon
This absorbent microfiber hair wrap is a post-shower staple. 
$9
MISSLOOK Short Sleeve Tunic Dress
Amazon
A stylish, versatile dress you can wear during any season. 
$25
VAVOFO Outdoor String Lights with G40 Globe Bulbs
Amazon
These string lights with globe bulbs will be the perfect addition to your outdoor space. 
$30
DREAM PAIRS Elastic Ankle Strap Summer Flat Sandals
Amazon
Consider these your go-to sandals for summer. 
$22
Oqplog AirPods Case
Amazon
Get yourself a cute AirPods case. We love the AriZona Green Tea one. 
$11
Aileam 12 Pcs Hair Scarf Hair Scrunchies
Amazon
This hair scarf scrunchie set comes with 12 different designs. 
$13
yoyomax Soil Test Kit
Amazon
This Soil Test Kit checks moisture, pH and light levels. 
$10
innoAura Switch Accessories Kit
Amazon
Obsessed with Nintendo Switch? This kit has everything you need on-the-go. It comes with a carrying case, game cartridge case, thumb caps and screen protectors. 
$22
UBeesize Phone Tripod
Amazon
Take the perfect selfie effortlessly with this phone tripod. It comes with a case and remote. 
$20
Qnex Foldable Laptop Bed Tray
Amazon
Work from bed with this foldable laptop desk tray. 
$30
Secura 17oz Touchless Battery Operated Electric Automatic Soap Dispenser
Amazon
Get a great deal on a touchless, automatic soap dispenser. 
$28

