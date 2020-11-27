Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Toys for Kids All Ages
Black Friday is here with mega markdowns on toys for kids of all ages. Between social distancing and distance learning, adjusting to the global coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy for a lot of kids, but the perfect gift might just restore their faith in the magic of the holiday season.
Now that we're officially one month away from Christmas, it’s a great time to mark off some of the items on your holiday gift list. Black Friday deals typically include standing in long lines, but not with Amazon. You can do all of your Black Friday shopping right from your computer.
Amazon has a huge selection of toddler toys, toys for preschoolers, toys for older children, educational toys, outdoor and indoor toys, board games, children’s books, stuffed animals, dolls, action figures, puzzles, play sets, and much more.
There's lots to pick from so, to cut back on time, ET Style put together a list of the best kids toys from Amazon's Black Friday sale.
The Amazon Black Friday shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.
In addition to toys, ET Style curated a bunch of holiday shopping guides. Be sure to check out the best Amazon deals under $50, deals under $200,markdowns on celeb-loved brands, men's clothing, discounts on Amazon devices, cozy fashions, sneakers, stocking stuffers, white elephant gift ideas, and more Black Friday deals for your holiday shopping needs.
Ahead, find our picks for the best kids toys to put under the tree.
Ages 2-4
Ages 5-7
Ages 8-12
Ages 13 & Up
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best 231 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals for Kids and Babies
Walmart's Black Friday Sale Has Started -- Shop the 77 Best Deals We've Found
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Fashion Gifts on Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Walmart, Amazon, Coach, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More
Best Amazon Device Deals for Black Friday: Kindle, Echo, Ring & More
Shop These Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals from Lululemon! Shop These Deals Now
Best Black Friday Deals Under $200 at Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Nordstrom -- Shop UGG, Nike, Adidas, Tory Burch, Hunter, Bony Levy and More
Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok
Shop these Viral Kitchen Gadgets You Saw on TikTok
The Best Holiday Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon - OPI, Tarte & More
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon Under $50
Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 for 2020
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Home Gifts
Best Holiday Gifts and Deals for Beauty Lovers -- Kiehl's, La Mer, Jo Malone, Fenty Beauty & More
Holiday Gifts From Celebrity Brands -- J.Lo x Coach, Fenty Beauty, SKIMS and More
The Best Christmas Gifts Under $30