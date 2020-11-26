Shopping

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Middleton new balance sneakers
Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Amazon's Black Friday sale event! From Kate Middleton’s two favorite sneaker brands to Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon. 

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon Black Friday deals include white hot sales and discounts from loads of fashion brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's and more. Now, you can score a great deal on a variety of fashion items worn by your favorite stars. 

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits.

Kate Middleton New Balance sneakers
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker
New Balance
New Balance sneakers
Amazon
Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker
New Balance
With its knit upper and molded foam heel, the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker is a great comfortable workout shoe. 
REGULARLY $84.95

These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. It's another favorite sneaker of Middleton's. These simple canvas shoes go with pretty much everything. Pair them with leggings while you're out running errands. 

Kate Middleton Superga sneakers
Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga
Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Amazon
2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Superga
The Superga 2750 Cotu style is a wardrobe staple -- style with dresses, leggings or trousers. 
REGULARLY $64.95

Two different footwear styles the Duchess of Sussex has worn are also part of Prime Day deals. The Castañer espadrille wedges she rocked while visiting Australia are 21% off. Another royal-approved sneaker on discount is the classic Reebok running shoe, which Markle was seen in numerous times (with a yoga mat in tow) years before she became duchess.

Meghan Markle espadrilles
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Castaner Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Amazon
Carina Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. 
Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok
Reebok Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Amazon
Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes
Reebok
These retro-style Reebok sneakers are timeless, featuring the iconic rubber outsole. 
REGULARLY $65

Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale. Unisex, waterproof and available in a range of colors, these shoes are a great option for effortless wear.

Justin Bieber crocs
Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

GET THE LOOK:

Classic Clog
Crocs
Crocs
Amazon
Classic Clog
Crocs
If you're into Crocs, save on the classic clog. 

In addition to these celebrity-loved fashion pieces, Black Friday is offering price cuts on loungewearelectronics, women’s clothingtravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesdesigner sunglassesactiveweardesigner backpacksswimwearmen's clothingjewelrytie dye pieces and so many more products.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Oprah’s Favorite Things: The Fashion Gift Guide

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Oprah-Loved Shoes

230 Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon: AirPods, 4K TVs, Fitbit & More

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals From Amazon, Walmart, Macy's & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are Here and All Shoppable on Amazon

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Shop Deals on Designer Backpacks

Amazon Black Friday 2020: The Best Deals We've Found So Far

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Leggings

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Bras