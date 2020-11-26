Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces

Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Amazon's Black Friday sale event! From Kate Middleton’s two favorite sneaker brands to Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon.

Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon Black Friday deals include white hot sales and discounts from loads of fashion brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's and more. Now, you can score a great deal on a variety of fashion items worn by your favorite stars.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker New Balance Amazon Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker New Balance With its knit upper and molded foam heel, the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker is a great comfortable workout shoe. REGULARLY $84.95 $57.66 at Amazon

These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. It's another favorite sneaker of Middleton's. These simple canvas shoes go with pretty much everything. Pair them with leggings while you're out running errands.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Superga Amazon 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker Superga The Superga 2750 Cotu style is a wardrobe staple -- style with dresses, leggings or trousers. REGULARLY $64.95 $39 at Amazon

Two different footwear styles the Duchess of Sussex has worn are also part of Prime Day deals. The Castañer espadrille wedges she rocked while visiting Australia are 21% off. Another royal-approved sneaker on discount is the classic Reebok running shoe, which Markle was seen in numerous times (with a yoga mat in tow) years before she became duchess.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Amazon Carina Wedge Espadrilles Castañer Grab this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out. $135 at Amazon

Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok Amazon Classic Leather Harman Run Shoes Reebok These retro-style Reebok sneakers are timeless, featuring the iconic rubber outsole. REGULARLY $65 $49.99 at Amazon

Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale. Unisex, waterproof and available in a range of colors, these shoes are a great option for effortless wear.

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Classic Clog Crocs Amazon Classic Clog Crocs If you're into Crocs, save on the classic clog. $44.95 at Amazon

In addition to these celebrity-loved fashion pieces, Black Friday is offering price cuts on loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

