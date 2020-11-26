Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces
Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Amazon's Black Friday sale event! From Kate Middleton’s two favorite sneaker brands to Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon.
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon Black Friday deals include white hot sales and discounts from loads of fashion brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's and more. Now, you can score a great deal on a variety of fashion items worn by your favorite stars.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits.
These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. It's another favorite sneaker of Middleton's. These simple canvas shoes go with pretty much everything. Pair them with leggings while you're out running errands.
Two different footwear styles the Duchess of Sussex has worn are also part of Prime Day deals. The Castañer espadrille wedges she rocked while visiting Australia are 21% off. Another royal-approved sneaker on discount is the classic Reebok running shoe, which Markle was seen in numerous times (with a yoga mat in tow) years before she became duchess.
Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale. Unisex, waterproof and available in a range of colors, these shoes are a great option for effortless wear.
In addition to these celebrity-loved fashion pieces, Black Friday is offering price cuts on loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
