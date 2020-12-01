Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best 8 Cyber Monday Deals Still Available on NuFace, Keurig, and More
Amazon's Cyber Monday 2020 is here and we're making a beeline for those deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands! The ET Style team has been doing a little shopping -- for work, of course -- and we're excited to share our best finds.
The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is offering deals on gifts for mother, father, children, coworkers, cousins, sisters, bothers, or friends. Now the site has kicked off their Black Friday sale for early holiday shoppers, and it's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as Amazon Cyber Monday Sale is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
For Cyber Monday we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.
Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Below, check out ET Style's wide range of top picks for deals.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More
The Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Under $100
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
Best Cyber Monday 2020 Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More
The Viral TikTok Carpool Karaoke Microphone Is On Sale
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers from Apple, Fitbit. Garmin & More
Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Lacoste