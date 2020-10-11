It’s time to stock up on undies! Let's be honest, almost everyone needs a refresh on their unmentionables. The Amazon Fall Sale is chock-full of mega markdowns on underwear from Calvin Klein, Warner, Felina, Maidenform, Hanky Panky and more.

Although Amazon Prime Day has been postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

ET Style scoured through the Amazon Fall Sale to find some of the best deals for all of your underwear needs. From high-waisted hipster panties to boy shorts and thongs, we've got you covered! There are options for men, too.

Check below for some of our top finds, and be sure to check back with ET Style during the week for more of your favorite fashion picks!

Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Amazon Low Rise Thong Hanky Panky Hanky Panky low-rise thongs are oh so comfortable. REGULARLY $25 $15 at Amazon

Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Emporio Armani Amazon Men's 3-Pack Cotton Trunks Emporio Armani Soft cotton trunks from Emporio Armani. REGULARLY $44 $35.20 at Amazon

Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties Calvin Klein Amazon Women's Carousel 3 Pack Panties Calvin Klein Bikini silhouette carousel panties from Calvin Klein make for the perfect fit. REGULARLY $49.99 $35 at Amazon

Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers Calvin Klein Amazon Men's Cotton Classics Multipack Knit Boxers Calvin Klein Get a deal on this Calvin Klein multipack of knit boxers. REGULARLY $39.50 $29.62 at Amazon

Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform Amazon Women's Dream Cotton Lace Boy Short Maidenform These Maidenform lace boy shorts are good for any day of the week. REGULARLY $12.00 $7.99 at Amazon

Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise Felina Amazon Sublime Thong Panty 5-Pack Low Rise Felina A comfortable fit and no panty lines from Felina. REGULARLY $70.00 $40 at Amazon

