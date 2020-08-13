Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon's Big Summer Sale.

With Amazon Prime Day indefinitely postponed, the Amazon's Big Summer Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Also, this is a great opportunity to save on luxury brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Frye, Vera Bradley,Levi’s and Adidas.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at Amazon's biggest summer fashion sale event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out this week across fashion categories including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes and jewelry. Keep checking back tonight for more deals from the Amazon Sale.

Ahead, shop ET Style's pick of Rebecca Minkoff handbags and accessories where you can get up to 55% at the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Regan Satchel Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Regan Satchel Tote can be worn as a shoulder bag or carried with its top handle. It is the perfect everyday bag you can wear to the office or for a night on the town. REGULARLY $242 $139 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in four different colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for over $100 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $179.99 at Amazon

Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Stella Mini Flap Satchel Bag is on sale now for just over $100 at the Amazon Big Summer Sale (while supplies last). $138.17 at Amazon

Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have! ORIGINALLY $109.40 $63.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $89.99 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $73.22 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $88.50 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $39.99 at Amazon

