Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at the Prime Day event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Sup erga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, bras, underwear, watches, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets and more.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Jody Feed Bag Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $248 $76.58 at Amazon

Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Glitter Leo Clutch Rebecca Minkoff This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit. REGULARLY $99 $76.50 at Amazon

Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Pippa Unlined Tote Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $298 $94.80 at Amazon

Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Isobel Hobo Rebecca Minkoff This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have! ORIGINALLY $109.40 $78.95 at Amazon

Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body Rebecca Minkoff The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go. REGULARLY $176.22 $86.50 at Amazon

Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Chevron Quilted Small Love Cross Body Bag Rebecca Minkoff An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit. REGULARLY $195 $164.99 at Amazon

Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Nylon Cosmetic Pouch Rebecca Minkoff Perfect for all of your beauty essentials. REGULARLY $50 $32.55 at Amazon

Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Megan Tote Rebecca Minkoff This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware. $198 at Amazon

Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Moto Hobo Bag Rebecca Minkoff Take it all with you in this chic handbag. $115.99 at Amazon

Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Amazon Stud Luggage 28" Rebecca Minkoff Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff. REGULARLY $119 $89.99 at Amazon

