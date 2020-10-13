Save Up to 55% on Rebecca Minkoff Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020
Looking for a new bag to start fall off right? You're in luck. A great selection of Rebecca Minkoff luxury handbags are currently on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day 2020.
Right now, shoppers will find amazing deals on Rebecca Minkoff handbags, including crossbody bags, leather shoulder bags, clutches and other purse styles, that are majorly discounted at the Prime Day event. As things begin to open up across the country, an on-trend bag is essential for finishing off a fashionable outfit and stepping out in style.
Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Prime Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Check out ET Style's top picks of Rebecca Minkoff bags we have curated with deep discounts for Amazon Prime Day 2020.
The Rebecca Minkoff Jody Feed Bag is made with pebbled leather with light gold hardware. This purse also comes in taupe and is 70% off, while supplies last.
This Rebecca Minkoff glitter-coated canvas clutch is the perfect evening bag to go with any formal outfit.
The Rebecca Minkoff Pippa Unlined Tote is a versatile purse to complement any outfit. It comes in an array colors: red, currant, deep twilight, fig and sandrift. Get this deal for $182 off the retail price, while supplies last.
This super affordable Rebecca Minkoff Isobel Hobo pebbled leather handbag is a must-have!
The Rebecca Minkoff Micro Moto Satchel Cross-Body is the perfect smaller bag for when you are on the go.
An all-black quilted leather crossbody from Rebecca Minkoff to match any outfit.
Perfect for all of your beauty essentials.
This Megan Tote is a classic Rebecca Minkoff leather purse available in Black and Sandrift -- including the patented Rebecca Minkoff hardware.
Take it all with you in this chic handbag.
Be trip-ready with this stylish hard case roller bag from Rebecca Minkoff.
A classic watch with a nice leather strap.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon Prime Day 2020 -- The Best Fashion, Smart Home, Computers, Tablets, TVs, Echos & Cookware Deals
The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event
Kate Spade Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything
Coach Sale: Take Up to 60% Off Handbags, Shoes, Jackets and More
The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100 at Amazon Prime Day
Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fashion Deals
Marc Jacobs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Handbags, Shoes and Clothes
Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Select Handbags
Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Save an Extra 20% on Clearance Items
Nordstrom Sale: Get Up to 50% Off Kate Spade Handbags Jewelry & More
Coach x Jennifer Lopez: Shop the New Hutton Handbag Collaboration
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save Up to 82% Off Dior, Kate Spade, TOMS & More
$100s Off Frye Handbags at Amazon Prime Day 2020
Amazon's Fall Sale: Take Up to 60% on Tory Burch Bags and More
Nordstrom Sale: This Coach Handbag Is 40% Off
This Kate Spade Handbag Is Over $100 Off at the Amazon Fall Sale
Save up to 50% on Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets at Amazon Prime Day 2020
Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 70% Off Designer Watches -- Apple, Movado, Garmin, Movado & More