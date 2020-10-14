Amazon Prime Day 2020 is finally here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family during Amazon Prime Day! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 60% off on Adidas items. No promo code is needed.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, leggings, kids shoes, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, watches, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, and more.

Amazon Prime Day delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.

Shop Adidas deals at Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks of Adidas sneakers, shoes and apparel at Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas Amazon Women's Grand Court Sneaker adidas This is the staple adidas sneaker for and it's perfect for everyone. REGULARLY $65 $36.32 at Amazon

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas Amazon Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe adidas These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 30% off at Amazon Prime Day, while supplies last. REGULARLY $70 $49 at Amazon

Women's Superstar Sneaker Adidas Amazon Women's Superstar Sneaker Adidas The Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers will have you feeling like just that: a superstar! Grab them during Amazon Prime Day 2020. REGULARLY $80 $58.14 at Amazon

Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Mavia X Running Shoe Adidas The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $80 $49.97 at Amazon

Lite Racer Shoes Adidas Amazon Lite Racer Shoes Adidas These adidas Lite Racer Shoes are a steal at $21. REGULARLY $30 $21 at Amazon

Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas Amazon Women's Sleek Sneaker Adidas The adidas Originals Women's Sleek Sneakers are crafted with three stripes on the leather upper of these shoes to offer a sleek look. REGULARLY $80 $48.75 at Amazon

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe Adidas These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 50% off the retail price. REGULARLY $140 $69.83 at Amazon

Men's Core 18 Hoodie adidas Amazon Men's Core 18 Hoodie adidas This is the perfect pullover hoodie with a kangaroo pocket. $34.45 at Amazon

Essentials Track Jacket Adidas Amazon Essentials Track Jacket Adidas In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 24% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $50 $33.03 at Amazon

Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas Amazon Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights Adidas These classic adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Tights are a must-have addition to your workout wardrobe. REGULARLY $35 $27.41 at Amazon

Digi Print Graphic Tank adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Digi Print Graphic Tank adidas by Stella McCartney The adidas by Stella McCartney Digi Print Graphic Tank is a steal at 20% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $43 $34.39 at Amazon

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Amazon Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe Adidas Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 60% off the retail price, while supplies last. REGULARLY $90 $35.69 at Amazon

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas Amazon Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra Adidas This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 23% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $30 Starting at $22.02

T10 Pants Adidas Amazon T10 Pants Adidas Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. REGULARLY $45 Starting at $26.06 at Amazon

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas Amazon Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe Adidas These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 50% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Prime Day.

REGULARLY $100 $70 at Amazon

Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas Amazon Defender III Small Duffel Bag Adidas This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways. REGULARLY $35 $30.33 at Amazon

Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas Amazon Super No Show Climate Socks Adidas You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away. $20 at Amazon

Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ultraboost 20 S. Sneakers Adidas by Stella McCartney REGULARLY $230 Starting at $159.99

Women's Tp Tights P. Blue adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Women's Tp Tights P. Blue adidas by Stella McCartney These super trendy adidas by Stella McCartney leggings have reflective tape arranged in a cool and unique pattern and are designed with a double-layered waistband for comfort. REGULARLY $130 $110 at Amazon

Bomber Jacket Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Bomber Jacket Adidas by Stella McCartney This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating. Grab one while they last. REGULARLY $200 $179.96 at Amazon

Ess Sl Tank Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Ess Sl Tank Adidas by Stella McCartney The adidas by Stella McCartney tank is a serious and needed addition to your workout wardrobe. REGULARLY $90 $62.99 at Amazon

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney Amazon Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings Adidas by Stella McCartney These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Prime Day sale. Get 'em while they last! REGULARLY $120 $107 at Amazon

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, TVs, Echos & More

The Best Deals at the Walmart Big Save Event

Amazon Prime Day 2020: The Best Alo Yoga Deals

17 Best Amazon Leggings on Sale for Prime Day 2020

This Oprah-Loved Shoe Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Adidas Sale: Save Up to 50% on Thousands of Items

Levi's Jeans Are 40% for Amazon Prime Day

Allbirds: These Could Be the Most Comfortable Shoes You've Ever Worn

16 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

The Best Walking Shoes for Women -- Allbirds, Nike and More

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 60% Off Sneakers

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save Up to 40% on Skechers Shoes

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save 40% on Levi's Jeans

Amazon's Fall Sale: Save Up to 75% Off Designer Sandals

Carbon38 Sale: Save 30% Off Select Styles -- Plus Free Shipping