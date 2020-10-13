Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Save 40% on Levi's Jeans

By Doriean Stevenson‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Levi's Sale
Christian Vierig/Getty Images

 

Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

The Amazon Sale we've been waiting for all year -- but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- has finally started and Levi's jeans are some of the biggest sellers so far.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Oct. 13-14, and it's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, SoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie Bauer, Adidas, American ApparelUggs, Lacoste  and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We expect major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronicstravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressessandalssneakersdesigner sunglassesactivewear, designer backpacksswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50jewelryloungeweartie dye and more. And, with Prime Day falling so close to the holidays, we're sure to see discounts on gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday decor. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks on Levi's jeans for Prime Day 2020

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Amazon
721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
Levi's

Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon Prime Day. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$50 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe.  

LIST PRICE $69.50

Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Women's 711 Skinny Jeans
Levi's

Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 40% off while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $69.50

Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Amazon
Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
Levi's

These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are going for almost 30% off right now during Amazon Prime Day 2020. This classic shape is also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly!

REGULARLY $49.99

Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Amazon
Women's Classic Straight Jeans
Levi's

Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size.

LIST PRICE $59.50

Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Amazon
Women's New Boyfriend Jeans
Levi's

Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes and are now up to 40% off for Amazon Prime Day.

REGULARLY $59.50

Women's Pull-on Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Women's Pull-on Jeans
Amazon
Women's Pull-on Jeans
Levi's

The perfect quarantine jeans do not exi-- 

Get this pull-on style denim for 40% off but hurry -- these are selling out faster! Available in three washes, standard and plus sizes. 

REGULARLY $59.50

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Fashion, TVs, Computers & More

Save 50% on Kate Spade Handbags and Wallets at Amazon Prime Day 2020

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- All You Need to Know

The TikTok Girls Are DIY-ing $10 Walmart Jeans

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Shop the Best Selling Deals from the Nordstrom Sale

Nordstrom Sale: Save Up to 50% on Women's Designer Clothing, Beauty and Perfume Deals

Where to Shop Levi's Face Masks

The Best Denim Deals: Huge Deals on DL1961, J Brand, Levi's and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Amazon Fall Sale: Up to 40% on Lacoste

 