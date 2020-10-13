Amazon Prime Day is here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

The Amazon Sale we've been waiting for all year -- but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic -- has finally started and Levi's jeans are some of the biggest sellers so far.

Amazon Prime Day runs from Oct. 13-14, and it's a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We expect major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, desig ner dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, design er backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, dea ls under $50, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye and more. And, with Prime Day falling so close to the holidays, we're sure to see discounts on gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday decor.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks on Levi's jeans for Prime Day 2020.

721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Levi's Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny jeans aren't just fashionable for fall. You'll wear them season after season knowing you saved BIG during Amazon Prime Day. With several colors and styles to choose from -- from dark washes to distressed to prints, and all in the $30-$50 range -- you're sure to find something that fits your wardrobe. LIST PRICE $69.50 $38.94 at Amazon

Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's 711 Skinny Jeans Levi's Everyone needs a solid pair of black skinny jeans. But if you're set on black, there are 35 other colors and styles to choose from, all around 40% off while supplies last. REGULARLY $69.50 $38.94 at Amazon

Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Levi's These Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny jeans are going for almost 30% off right now during Amazon Prime Day 2020. This classic shape is also available in plus sizes. There are more than thirty colors and styles, but they're selling out quickly! REGULARLY $49.99 $35.70 at Amazon

Women's Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Classic Straight Jeans Levi's Looking for the quintessential straight leg denim? You've found it, and at a discount! Choose from more than 20 washes -- in standard and plus size. LIST PRICE $59.50 $33.24 at Amazon

Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's New Boyfriend Jeans Levi's Levi's Women's New Boyfriend Jeans are offered in five washes and are now up to 40% off for Amazon Prime Day. REGULARLY $59.50 $35.70 at Amazon

Women's Pull-on Jeans Levi's Amazon Women's Pull-on Jeans Levi's The perfect quarantine jeans do not exi-- Get this pull-on style denim for 40% off but hurry -- these are selling out faster! Available in three washes, standard and plus sizes. REGULARLY $59.50 $35.70 at Amazon

