Shopping

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Men's Clothing

By Latifah Muhammad‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Menswear Stock Photo
Getty Images

Looking for great deals on men’s clothing? Amazon's Black Friday is officially here! Shop great deals on men's clothing on Amazon, with markdowns on a variety of fashion essentials for guys' fall and winter wardrobes. With Amazon's epic Black Friday Sale, it's a great time for early shoppers to grab gifts for friends and loved ones. 

The Black Friday shopping is real with discounts on men's clothing including jeans, slacks, chinos, sweatpants, shorts, fleece pullovers, dress shirts, suits, turtlenecks, winter coats, T-shirts, scarves, sweaters, gloves, hoodies and sweatshirts, undershirts, outerwear, boxers and sleepwear. Find deep discounts on pieces from Champion, Levi's, Under Armour, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Adidas, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Timberland, Wrangler and lots of others brands participating in Black Friday.This sale gives early bird holiday shoppers access to price cuts a month before the holidays!

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presentsgifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

There are also discounts on electronics, home decor, women’s clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, furniture and bedding. Bargain hunters can find red hot sales from the likes of Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Rebecca Minkoff, Coach, Guess, Puma, Tory Burch, Aldo, Karl Lagerfeld and Tumi luggage, among other top brands.

Prime Members, make sure that you're logged into your account to get free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to get deals directly to your smart phone. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member, click here to start your free trial. 

Below, check out the best deals in men’s clothing. And check back with ET Style for more great deals! 

Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Lacoste Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Amazon
Men's Short Sleeve L.12.12 Pique Polo Shirt
Lacoste
Scoop up this Lacoste shirt in a few colors. 
REGULARLY $110
Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour
Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
Men’s Rival Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Under Armour
Under Armour’s ultra-soft fleece pullover hoodie is available in sizes small to 5X-large. 
REGULARLY $45
Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Amazon
Men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jean
Levi’s
You can’t go wrong with a pair of comfortable Levi's jeans made with elastane for stretch.
REGULARLY $69.50
Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s
Levi’s Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men’s 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans
Levi’s
Levi’s classic 501 jeans never go out of style. 
REGULARLY $59.50
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
shoeslocker Men Slippers Indoor Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Amazon
Indoor/Outdoor Anti-Slip Slippers for Men
Shoeslocker
Warm, plush, non-slip men’s loafer slippers lined with soft faux fur. 
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's
A timeless classic that comes in 14 colors and styles. This Levi's Trucker Jean Jacket is a must buy at 42% off.
REGULARLY $98
Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
Vineyard Vines Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Amazon
Men's Collegiate Shep Shirt Half Zip Pullover
Vineyard Vines
The Vineyard Vines Pullover is perfect to layer for crisp fall weather. 
REGULARLY $98.50
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's
Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Amazon
Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans
Levi's
He can never have too many pairs of these Levi Slim Fit Jeans. 
REGULARLY $69.50
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Amazon
Men's Ultra Soft Modal Pants
Calvin Klein
Hundreds of 5-star reviews on these cozy Calvin Klein Ultra Soft sweats don't lie. 
REGULARLY $45
Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, Amazon Exclusive
Starter
Starter Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets Amazon Exclusive
Amazon
Men’s Open-Bottom Sweatpants with Pockets, Amazon Exclusive
Starter
Sold exclusively at Amazon, these open-bottom sweatpants feature soft fleece, an adjustable waistband, and jersey-lined pockets. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals from Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Levi's Jeans

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets

Shop the Best Face Masks from Levi's

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best 230 Deals on Apple, UGG, 4K TVs, Echo, Fitbit, Roku, Bose, Beats & So Much More

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals on Lacoste

Up to 30% Off Vineyard Vines for Men at Amazon's Holiday Dash

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Bras

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime -- A Complete Comparison

This Kate Spade Smartwatch Is $195 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale

Amazon Black Friday 2020: Take $100s Off Frye Handbags

This Kate Spade Handbag Is Under $100 at Amazon's Black Friday Sale