Amazon Black Friday 2020: Best Deals Under $50

Holiday shopping season has arrived early this year, and for many people, the first stop is Amazon. The Amazon's Black Friday sale is here and is chock-full of markdowns and discounts. Among the site's amazing deals and special offers, there is a sweet spot of a price point for gifts: $50 and under.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Black Friday sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, winter jackets, athleisure, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, underwear, bras, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon's Black Friday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Shop all Amazon's Black Friday deals under $50 and see ET Style's picks below.

One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon Amazon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush Revlon We can't say enough good things about the Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush, which dries and smooths just like a professional blowout. Shop it now for anyone looking for a haircare upgrade. REGULARLY $59.99 $36.33 at Amazon

Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine Amazon Official Carpool Karaoke Singing Machine From "Carpool Karaoke" to TikTok to your own car or home, this viral microphone provides endless amounts of fun. You don't need a great singing voice -- just access to an empty FM radio station with no signal and a Bluetooth connection. $49.48 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon This Amazon Echo Show 5 has a compact smart display to be used to control your smart home, answer video calls and watch entertainment. REGULARLY $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon Save big on Amazon's most popular and affordable smart speaker and smart home hub, the Echo Dot (4th Gen), now under $30 bucks. REGULARLY $49.99 $28.99 at Amazon

Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 Amazon Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker JBL CLIP 3 The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover. REGULARLY $69.95 $29.99 at Amazon

Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley Amazon Microfiber Large Travel Duffle Bag Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley spacious duffel will carry it all! It has 3 elastic mesh pockets to organize your cosmetics, hair products, jewelry & other toiletries. REGULARLY $130 $59.50 at Amazon

Echo Auto Amazon Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Designed for the car, the Echo Auto can hear over music, air conditioning and road noise. Voice control while you're driving and ask Alexa to play music, read the news, make calls and set reminders hands-free. REGULARLY $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Amazon Nice to Meet You Bundle Drunk Elephant Drunk Elephant Nice to Meet You is a top-notch cleanser and moisturizer skincare bundle that includes a butter cleanser, peptide moisturizer and powder exfoliant. Drunk Elephant is a cult favorite brand of beauty and skincare lovers everywhere because of their commitment to being vegan and cruelty-free. $22 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a HD streaming device which includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into your TV to get tens of thousands of channels including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO. REGULARLY $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Amazon Cloud Eau de Parfum Ariana Grande Fragrance is frequently on many Christmas lists. Ariana Grande's Cloud Eau de Parfum is a favored choice. The dreamy scent featuring notes of lavender, coconut and cashmere comes in an adorable cloud bottle that'll look so cute on any vanity table. REGULARLY $64 $58.69 at Amazon

Smith Backpack Nixon Amazon Smith Backpack Nixon The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets. REGULARLY $75 $41.99 at Amazon

Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon Amazon Smart Plug, works with Alexa Amazon The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away. $24.99 at Amazon

16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle Amazon 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle Corkcicle This Corkcicle 16oz Coffee Mug - Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Cup with Handle is the newest version from the beloved Corkcicle line. This is a perfect stocking stuffer, secret santa or holiday gift. $34.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon Gift the newest version of the Amazon Echo Dot. The smart speaker features a LED display with digital clock and a compact, sleek sphere-shaped design. Voice control your home, make calls hands-free and ask Alexa to play music or set an alarm. REGULARLY $59.99 $38.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Hipster Crossbody Purse Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley crossbody bag is stylish and perfect for any occasion! REGULARLY $70 $35 at Amazon

True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS Amazon True Wireless Earbuds SoundPEATS These affordable ear buds have almost 15,000 5-star reviews. $29.99 at Amazon

Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Amazon Large Jar Candle, Christmas Celebration Yankee Candle Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! $28.43 at Amazon

Indoor Cam Ring Amazon Indoor Cam Ring The Ring Indoor Cam is a compact plug-in HD security camera with two-way talk availability. This Ring Indoor Cam also works with Alexa. REGULARLY $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Amazon Cross Band Soft Plush Fleece House Indoor or Outdoor Slippers Halluci Who wouldn't want a fluffy pair of slippers? This criss-cross pair features a cozy fleece upper and memory foam insole. $23.99 at Amazon

Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics Amazon Bubble Spa Elite Footbath HoMedics The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite Footbath is a one-stop shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a sea grass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone. REGULARLY $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Sling Vera Bradley This Vera Bradey Sling Bag comes in a variety of colors and is machine washable. This sling bag is over 50% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $55 $31.50 at Amazon

Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab Amazon Audio Studio Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones JLab These JLab Audio Studio Headphones are on ear wireless headphones are ultra plush against your ears and have 30+ hours of playtime...and you can't beat the price. $30 at Amazon

Home Office Lap Desk LapGear Amazon Home Office Lap Desk LapGear This cushioned lap desk will upgrade any working-from-bed situation thanks to the built-in durable surface, phone slot and mouse pad. $34.99 at Amazon

Off Topic Adult Party Game Amazon Off Topic Adult Party Game To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night. REGULARLY $29.99 $22.09 at Amazon

Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances Amazon Grapefruit Liquid Soap and Hand Lotion Gift Set NEST Fragrances A refreshing grapefruit scented hand soap and lotion set by NEST that looks as good as it smells. $47.90 at Amazon

Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley Amazon Signature Cotton Brush Up Cosmetic Makeup Organizer Case Vera Bradley This Vera Bradley cosmetic case is perfect to use for home and travel. This cosmetics case comes in eleven different colors and patterns for everyone's taste. REGULARLY $60 $49.99 at Amazon

Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Amazon Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler Best Friends by Sheri Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans. $34.95 and up at Amazon

Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi Amazon Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder Satechi A chic way to declutter any work-from-home setup: the Satechi Aluminum USB Headphone Stand Holder. In addition to displaying your headphones when not in use, it features three USB 3.0 ports and a hook on the back to store cables. $39.99 at Amazon

Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Amazon Homesick Scented Candle Homesick Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. $34 at Amazon

Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Amazon Engraved Rolling Pin Algis Crafts Even the baking fiend in your life probably doesn't own an embossed rolling pin. This unique gift will create memorable cookies and look great on display, too. $25.10 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 218 Christmas Gifts on Sale at Amazon -- Holiday Gift Deals for 2020

Walmart Black Friday 2020 -- New Deals Just Dropped!

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 Are Here! Shop Her Holiday Picks

The Best Early Black Friday 2020 Deals From Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & Many More

Coach Black Friday Sale: Take 70% Off Handbags, Shoes, Apparel & More

Tory Burch Black Friday: Up to 30% on Full Priced & 60% on Sales Items

Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon

Here's Everything Teens Want for Christmas, According to TikTok

Black Friday Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List

Best Black Friday Deals on Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your Christmas List

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Her Fashion Gift Picks on Amazon

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything

Coach Sale: Take Over 50% Off + Extra 15% Off Online Exclusives

Best Gifts for Home - Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven and More

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

The Best Holiday Gifts From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $30

Dooney & Bourke Sale: Get 25-30% Off Sitewide

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals Under $200

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars for 2020

Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Gifts for Home at Amazon -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Frye Handbags

43 Best Hair, Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon for Under $35

The Best Beauty Gifts From Amazon -- OPI, Tarte, Nanette Lapore & More

The Best Tie Dye Clothes Under $50 at Amazon