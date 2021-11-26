The holidays are here, so FedEX, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have already released their holiday shipping deadlines. The key takeaway: the time to shop is now.

The worry this year isn't just that gifts won't get from your hands to the hands of its recipient -- though you'll want to ship packages as early as Dec. 9, 2021 to make sure they arrive in time. The added worry is that these would-be gifts might not make it to store shelves at all.

According to a CBS News report, the nation's ports are getting seriously backlogged by a one-two punch: Shipping traffic is way up, while a tight labor market means there aren't enough workers to unload ships at the docks. There aren't enough truckers to get those shipments of toys, electronics and more from the docks to stores, either.

That means the possibility of bare store shelves and higher shipping prices. "You’re not going to find the product you want as quickly as normal,” Gene Seroka, director of the Port of Los Angeles, told CBS News. “If you’re shopping for the holidays, start now.”

To help you better plan your own holiday shopping, ET is keeping track of the latest information from major retailers and shopping companies. Whenever we learn something new about 2021 holiday ordering deadlines and holiday shipping deadlines, we'll share it here. We're also keeping tabs on what retailers are offering curbside pickup in 2021, a safe shopping option for those who want to forego shipping entirely.

And, of course, no matter how bad shipping problems get, procrastinators can always wait until the literal last minute with the help of gift cards.

Get all the info on key holiday shipping dates and pickup options you need to know, and keep them in mind while shopping our gift guides on current holiday decor deals and steals, self-care gifts for mom and dad, comfy holiday PJs, beauty advent calendars, the hottest toys of 2021 and more.

Cutoff Dates for Major Shipping Carriers

FedEx Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

FedEx Ground Economy, Dec. 9

FedEx Freight Economy, Dec. 9

FedEx Ground, Dec. 15

FedEx Freight Priority, Dec. 15

FedEx Express Saver, Dec. 21

FedEx 3-Day Freight, Dec. 21

FedEx 2-Day, Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day a.m., Dec. 22

FedEx 2-Day Freight, Dec. 22

FedEx 1-Day Freight, Dec. 23

FedEx Extra Hours, Dec. 23

FedEx Standard Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Priority Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx First Overnight, Dec. 23

FedEx Same-Day, Dec. 24

UPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

Ground shipping, check the website for a quote

December 21: second-day air services

December 23: next-day air services

December 25: no pickup service, UPS holiday

Note: UPS service guarantee still suspended for most services due to COVID-19

UPS international president Scott Price is urging people to do their Christmas and Hanukkah shopping early.

"I half-jokingly tell people 'Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that's not coming until February or March," Price said. Price notes thatCOVID-19 andlabor shortages at U.S. ports will seriously slow shipments.

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2021

Continental U.S.:

December 15: USPS retail ground service

December 17: First-class mail service (including holiday greeting cards)

December 17: First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

December 18: Priority mail service

December 23: Priority mail express service

USPS For Air/Army/Fleet/Diplomatic post office addresses:

November 6: Retail ground service

December 9: Priority mail and first-class mail

December 16: Priority mail express military service

USPS Alaska and Hawaii:

December 17: Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail and first-class mail

December 18: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. — first-class and priority mail

December 21: Alaska to/from Continental U.S. and Hawaii to/from mainland — priority mail

The USPS has also announced that starting Oct. 3, 2021, it will slow the delivery of First Class Mail to focus on increased demand for package delivery.Cross-country mail will now take up to five days, per CBS News. (Mail thoseholiday cards early!)

Costs to ship packages will also be increasing, temporarily, through the end of the holiday season

Shipping Options for Major Retailers

Amazon is offering fast, free and reliable shipping on millions of items with delivery until Christmas Eve (shoutout to those delivery men and women!). Here's their breakdown for for free delivery before Christmas:

Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery. This is free for Amazon Prime members with no minimum purchase.

Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (which is free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35) and for free two-hour grocery delivery, exclusive to Prime members in select cities.

Dec. 24: Whole Foods Market stores, Amazon Fresh stores, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star and Amazon Pop Up stores are open on Christmas Eve. (Store hours vary by location.)

Dec. 25: For truly last-minute shoppers, give an Amazon eGift Card or Amazon Prime membership.

If you're not an Amazon Prime member yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial. You can read more details about Amazon’s holiday shipping, delivery, pickup and returns options here.

Department store Nordstrom always offers free standard shipping for all orders that take 3-8 business days to arrive. They also have expedited shipping available.

Walmart offers two-day and next-day delivery. There is a $35 order minimum for all delivery options, unless you're a Walmart+ member. Restrictions and fees may apply.

Target offers free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more and express shipping is available for pre-order items only, delivered within one business day after the item has been shipped and picked up by the delivery carrier. Same-day delivery is available for select products from your local Target store via contactless delivery by Shipt.

For those who use the Macy's credit card, shoppers receive free standard shipping with no purchase minimum. For everyone else, receive free standard shipping with $25 purchase. Premium, express, and same-day delivery options are available.

The beauty retailer offers free standard 1-3 day shipping is free on orders of $50 and over. Two- and one-business day shipping options are available as well. Sephora also launched a same-day delivery program, in partnership with Uber. Order eligible items by 4pm location to receive it by 8pm location for a $6.95 delivery fee.

In-Store and Curbside Pickup

Nordstrom

Enter your zip code on the product or category page to see if an item is available for in-store or curbside pickup (they'll bring your order out and place it in your car's trunk) at the nearest store that same day or the next day. All pickup orders come with a free gift message, DIY gift kit, Nordstrom box packaging or signature gift wrap of your choice.

Select "Pickup" to add the item to bag and check out when you're ready. You'll receive a confirmation email with instructions and pickup details. Your order will be held for seven days.

Have your order shipped to the store by selecting "Shop to a Nordstrom Store" at checkout.

Walmart

Same-day and curbside pickup options. On the product page, select "Show delivery & pickup options" and enter your zip code to see if it's available for pickup at the nearest Walmart location. Average wait time ranges from three to seven days, but select eligible products can be ready for pickup as soon as the same day.

Once you purchase online, you'll receive a confirmation email with the details. Associates will be outside the store to direct you to the pickup area and load the items into your car.

Target

On the product page, choose the nearest Target store and select "Pick it up" for in-store pickup. Check out when you're ready and your order will be available to pick up within four hours.

If you prefer contact-less drive-up pickup, shop "Drive Up Items" in the Target app and they will let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and park in the designated spot. An associate will drop off the items in your car.

Macy's

Choose "Pick Up" at checkout and Macy's will send a confirmation email when the order is ready for pickup within two hours if it's ordered before 6 p.m. local time. Choose whether you'd like to pick up in-store or curbside.

Sephora

Reserve items online and pick up in-store. On the product page, select "Reserve & Pick Up" to see availability at the nearest Sephora store. Add to basket to see reservations details. Sephora will send you an email notification to let you know when it's ready for you to pick up and pay at the store. Look for the "Online Order Pickup" signs when you're inside.

