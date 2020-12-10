Looking for new essentials for your active lifestyle? You're in luck: The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still brimming with huge deals on activewear, sneakers and fitness trackers to upgrade your workout routine!

Shop deep discounts on sports bras, leggings, workout tops, running shoes, fitness smartwatches, AirPods, socks, shorts and hoodies from coveted active brands such as Alo Yoga, Under Armour and Fitbit.

In addition to active lifestyle essentials, the Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still offering price cuts on electronics, home decor, jewelry, tie dye pieces, shoes, loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, kitchen appliances, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and so many more products.

The Amazon Holiday Deals sale is still filled with white hots deals and huge discounts on big brands such as Calvin Klein, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Lacoste and Tory Burch.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10, gifts under $30, gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, gifts for dads, last-minute gifts, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret Santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. You can also download the Amazon app to unlock major markdowns from your smartphone. If you’re not a member, click here to sign up for an Amazon Prime free trial.

Shop ET Style's top picks of the best holiday deals on fitness trackers at Amazon below.

Check out all of our holiday gift guide lists to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) Apple This Apple smartwatch allows you to answer calls, respond to text messages, measure your blood and oxygen levels, check your heart rate and track daily activity -- right from your wrist. REGULARLY $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit Amazon Versa Lite Edition Smartwatch Fitbit With a clean interface and five chic band colors (including Mulberry, pictured here), the Fitbit Versa Lite can be worn all day, every day. REGULARLY $159.95 $149 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $248.33 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 Apple Amazon Apple Watch Series 3 Apple This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is currently 10% off, while supplies last. REGULARLY $199 $179 at Amazon

Ionic Watch Fitbit Amazon Ionic Watch Fitbit With a built-in GPS system to track distance, pace and routes, Fitbit’s water resistant smartwatch tracks your heart rate, offers access to hundreds of apps and lasts at least four days without charging. REGULARLY $249.95 $189 at Amazon

Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin Amazon Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch Garmin The Garmin Vívomove 3S Hybrid Smartwatch has real watch hands and a hidden touchscreen display. The watch style pictured above is gold with a rose case and band, but there are nine other color options as well. REGULARLY $249.99 $196.18 at Amazon

Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil Amazon Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Fossil The Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch looks stylish, gives audible notifications and is powered with Wear OS by Google. REGULARLY $295 $199 at Amazon

Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado Amazon Connect 2.0 Unisex Powered with Wear OS by Google Movado This fashionable Movado smartwatch comes powered with Wear OS by Google and is Android/Apple iOS compatible. REGULARLY $495 $357.34 at Amazon

Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Amazon Forerunner 235, GPS Running Watch Garmin Garmin's versatile running watch can be customized for your workout needs. You can also connect it to your smartphone to receive emails, text messages and call alerts. REGULARLY $249.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Vivoactive 4S Garmin Amazon Vivoactive 4S Garmin The Garmin Vivoactive 4S fitness tracker is currently $100 off. This stylish smartwatch monitors body energy levels, sleep, hydration, menstrual cycle and more. It also has GPS, workouts and music playlists. REGULARLY $349.99 $248.33 at Amazon

Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit Amazon Aria Air Bluetooth Digital Body Weight and BMI Smart Scale Fitbit This Fitbit scale can have multiple users to track their stats when their phone is connected to it. $47.99 at Amazon

Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs Amazon Riley Hybrid Smartwatch on Sport Silicone Strap Marc Jacobs This Marc Jacobs Hybrid smart watch with goal setting, customizable buttons and more. $175 at Amazon

Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings Amazon Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch Withings This watch is not only smart but water resistant and has a 25 day battery life! $199.95 at Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Holiday Deals: Save On Smart TVs, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Bose, Beats & More

Oprah's Favorite Things 2020: Shop Oprah's Picks of Gifts for Home

Best Holiday Gifts For Dad

The Best Holiday Deals on Adidas Sneakers and Apparel at Amazon

Amazon Holiday Deals: Get Up to 40% Off Skechers Shoes

Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Best Holiday Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Walmart Cyber Week Deals: Smart TVs, Apple, Google, Samsung, Computers, Toys & More

Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals: Best Sales at Amazon, Coach, Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy's, Target & More

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Best Amazon Device Deals on Kindle, Echo, Ring, Fire TV, Blink & More

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Designer Watch Deals from Apple, Movado, Garmin, Nixon & More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

23 Best Running Shoes for Women - Nike, Adidas, Allbirds, Asics & More

Amazon Holiday Deals 2020: Best Handbag Deals from Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach, Frye & More

Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Under $100

Best Gifts for Teens, According to TikTok

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Men's Clothing

Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Still Available: 25 Best Deals Under $50