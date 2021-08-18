18 Stylish Sneakers Under $50 -- Yes, Really

Whether you’re back to school shopping or end of summer splurging, sneakers are a shoe that seems to always be in demand. Easy to pair with nearly any outfit, guaranteed to be a comfortable choice for any activity and relatively timeless in style? What more could you possibly want from footwear? Add budget-friendly to that list and sneakers become a practically irresistible shoe choice!

Regardless of the season and climate you’re shopping for, you’ve got plenty of stylish and sophisticated sneakers to choose from. Looking for something basic enough to blend with your existing wardrobe without being too basic? Try a chunky sole sneaker from ASOS. Searching for a sneaker you can take from the streets to a formal setting? A pair of high-top Chelsea sneakers might do the trick.

And if you need a sleek and covertly climate-proof pair of slip-ons, these rain-ready mules from Chooka could be your perfect pair.

So whether you’re headed back to the classroom or eagerly anticipating your next night out on the town, make sure to add some budget-friendly sneakers to your shopping list. Here are 18 pairs of stylish sneakers under $50 to get your search started!

Pull&Bear sneakers ASOS Pull&Bear sneakers White sneakers will seemingly never go out of style, and for good reason! These white kicks from Pull&Bear put their own cute sprinkle of individuality on top with a splash of color on the back tab. $36 AT ASOS Buy Now

Blowfish Marley sneakers Zappos Blowfish Marley sneakers This cute patchwork pair of slip-on sneakers are casual and easy to style without being bland. $28 (REGULARLY $40) AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Nike Renew Ride 2 Nike Nike Renew Ride 2 The Nike Renew Ride 2 has a higher foam midsole for extra cushioning to keep you feeling and looking great on a casual run or a day out and about. $46 (REGULARLY $75) AT NIKE Buy Now

Slip-on sock sneakers Doussprt via Amazon Slip-on sock sneakers The mesh fabric and air-cushioned soles of these slip-on sock-style sneakers will make whatever your day entails, from a long shift at work to a night out on the town, a total breeze. $28 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

