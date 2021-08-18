Shopping

The 18 Best Sneakers Under $50

By Danica Creahan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
18 Stylish Sneakers Under $50 -- Yes, Really
ET Online

Whether you’re back to school shopping or end of summer splurging, sneakers are a shoe that seems to always be in demand. Easy to pair with nearly any outfit, guaranteed to be a comfortable choice for any activity and relatively timeless in style? What more could you possibly want from footwear? Add budget-friendly to that list and sneakers become a practically irresistible shoe choice!

Regardless of the season and climate you’re shopping for, you’ve got plenty of stylish and sophisticated sneakers to choose from. Looking for something basic enough to blend with your existing wardrobe without being too basic? Try a chunky sole sneaker from ASOS. Searching for a sneaker you can take from the streets to a formal setting? A pair of high-top Chelsea sneakers might do the trick. 

And if you need a sleek and covertly climate-proof pair of slip-ons, these rain-ready mules from Chooka could be your perfect pair. 

So whether you’re headed back to the classroom or eagerly anticipating your next night out on the town, make sure to add some budget-friendly sneakers to your shopping list. Here are 18 pairs of stylish sneakers under $50 to get your search started! 

Pull&Bear sneakers
Pull&Bear sneakers
ASOS
Pull&Bear sneakers
White sneakers will seemingly never go out of style, and for good reason! These white kicks from Pull&Bear put their own cute sprinkle of individuality on top with a splash of color on the back tab.
$36 AT ASOS
Vans Old Skool Classic Sport sneakers
Vans Old Skool Classic Sport sneakers
ASOS
Vans Old Skool Classic Sport sneakers
There’s something so timeless and yet still trendy about Vans, especially in this retro-reminiscent style!
$45 (REGULARLY $60) AT ASOS
Easy Spirit Traveltime 527 sneakers
Easy Spirit Traveltime 527 sneakers
Zappos
Easy Spirit Traveltime 527 sneakers
With built-in arch support and a breathable design, these adorable Easy Spirit slip-on sneakers are the perfect pair for a day filled with leisurely (and stylish) strolling.
$50 (REGULARLY $69) AT ZAPPOS
Blowfish Marley sneakers
Blowfish Marley sneakers
Zappos
Blowfish Marley sneakers
This cute patchwork pair of slip-on sneakers are casual and easy to style without being bland.
$28 (REGULARLY $40) AT ZAPPOS
Nike Renew Ride 2
Nike Renew Ride 2
Nike
Nike Renew Ride 2
The Nike Renew Ride 2 has a higher foam midsole for extra cushioning to keep you feeling and looking great on a casual run or a day out and about.
$46 (REGULARLY $75) AT NIKE
Slip-on sock sneakers
Slip-on sock sneakers
Doussprt via Amazon
Slip-on sock sneakers
The mesh fabric and air-cushioned soles of these slip-on sock-style sneakers will make whatever your day entails, from a long shift at work to a night out on the town, a total breeze. 
$28 AND UP AT AMAZON
ASOS DESIGN sneakers in stone with chunky sole
ASOS DESIGN sneakers in stone with chunky sole
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN sneakers in stone with chunky sole
These chunky sneakers are a unique yet neutral addition to any wardrobe.
$50 AT ASOS
Skechers bobs B Flex Mighty Puff Sneakers
Skechers bobs B Flex Mighty Puff sneakers
Zappos
Skechers bobs B Flex Mighty Puff Sneakers
Keep your feet as cute and cozy as your puffer jacket keeps you in these Mighty Puff sneakers from Skechers.
$45 (REGULARLY $55) AT ZAPPOS
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $59)
Nike Court Royale AC
Nike Court Royale AC
Nike
Nike Court Royale AC
This clean, retro tennis-style sneaker is as cool and comfortable today as it was in the 80’s.
$40 (REGULARLY $60) AT NIKE
CC Corso Como Trena slide sneakers
CC Corso Como Trena slide sneakers
Zappos
CC Corso Como Trena slide sneakers
Are they slides? are they sneakers? The world may never know what this fashionable pair of slip-on shoes truly are, but their style is truly undeniable. 
$39 (REGULARLY $79) AT ZAPPOS
Honeycomb sole slip-on sneakers
Honeycomb sole slip-on sneakers
Aprilspring via Amazon
Honeycomb sole slip-on sneakers
These bold and edgy sneakers will suit your style in any situation, from the gym to the club.
$43 AT AMAZON
Nike Flex Experience Run 10
Nike Flex Experience Run 10
Nike
Nike Flex Experience Run 10
Designed to keep you comfortably moving, the Nike Flex Experience Run 10’s are best for the casual and fashion-conscious runner.
$46 (REGULARLY $65) AT NIKE
Chooka Bellevue rain mule
Chooka Bellevue rain mule
Zappos
Chooka Bellevue rain mule
These slip-on mule-style sneakers will get you where you need to go in style and comfort, rain or shine, with their sleek waterproof design.
$42 (REGULARLY $79) AT ZAPPOS
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Women's Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker
You don't have to wear heels to be pretty in pink. 
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
River Island high top Chelsea sneakers
River Island high top Chelsea sneakers
ASOS
River Island high top Chelsea sneakers
These high top Chelsea sneakers will quite literally elevate any look with their sleek design and contrasted outsole platform.
$28 (REGULARLY $79) AT ASOS
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage Cl Sneaker
These Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Advantage CL Sneakers come in 20 different colors and styles.
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Concept 3 Next Big Shine Sneaker
Add a little shine to your casual outfits with these Concept 3 by Skechers.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $36)

RELATED CONTENT: 

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies for Every Type of Student

Everything Our Readers Are Shopping For on Amazon

Anthropologie Is Having a Huge Sale: Take An Extra 25% Off

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes

Khloé Kardashian's Gym Shoes Have Over 57,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

 