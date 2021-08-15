26 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

Summer is winding down and with kids heading back to school, it's time to fill up those shopping carts with school supplies. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are plenty of deals at Amazon's Back to School Sale.

So whether you or a loved one is headed back to the classroom in-person, or gearing up for yet another semester of remote-learning, or they're a college student looking for dorm essentials, it's time to stock up on the basics to make this year as easy and educational as possible.

From comfortable backpacks to a spill-proof lunch box to headphones for remote learning that will help you connect with your class, we’ve got you covered with back to school must-haves for the upcoming school year.

Ahead check out ET's top picks and for must-have back to school items at Amazon's Back to School Sale.

Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Box Mazforce via Amazon Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Box This insulated lunch box is designed with maximum efficiency while still remaining sleek and compact. It has an expandable side pocket for your water bottle and inner mesh pockets to keep your lunch organized. $14 Buy Now

Big Capacity Pencil Box Amazon Big Capacity Pencil Box This pencil case is made from easy-to-clean, dirt-resistant fabric and has an inner velcro and mesh pocket to hold cards, coins or cables. The main compartment of this case can hold up to 60 slim pencils, so you’ll surely be all set with school supplies. $15 Buy Now

JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack Amazon JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack Ideal for students of all ages, this lightweight JanSport daypack is durable and designed to serve as a simple and straightforward storage solution for school supplies and anything else you might need to carry. $33 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sharpie Gel Pens Sharpie via Amazon Sharpie Gel Pens This gel pen pack comes with four black, four blue, and four red gel ink pens, all of which are made with no-bleed technology and bold colors, so your thoughts will look as clean and clear on paper as they do in your head. $13 Buy Now

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack Amazon Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack This backpack features an external USB charging port and a set-in charging cable, so you can recharge your devices as you go! It’s made of durable fabric with a vegan leather trim and features six internal storage compartments to help you keep your pack organized. $36 Buy Now

LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones LilGadgets via Amazon LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones These chic headphones are specially designed for children six and up! With metal extenders for durability and kid-safe volume limits, these headphones are fun for the whole family. They also feature an integrated SharePort so you won’t need a splitter to listen together anymore. $27 Buy Now

Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer Amazon Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer This cute, large capacity pencil pouch can store up to 50 pens or up to 90 pencils, and has an internal mesh pocket to store other accessories. Need less storage? The case is collapsable and easily adjusted by the zipper on the side, so it won't take up necessary space in your backpack. $15 Buy Now

Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones Bose via Amazon Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones These wireless bluetooth headphones have up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced built-in microphone system. With these headphones you can swap between two connected bluetooth devices for quick and easy listening and enjoy up to a 30-foot listening range. These are the perfect pair of headphones for staying connected while remote-learning. $160 Buy Now

