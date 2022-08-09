Neil Patrick Harris Reveals His Favorite Amazon Back-To-School Picks

The new school year is just around the corner, which means back-to-school shopping is in full swing—and fortunately, Amazon has everything you need. With thousands of options, you may find it difficult to separate the good from the bad; and even more so due to Amazon's broad selection of school supplies. Fortunately, Neil Patrick Harris is here to save the day—or in this case, the school year; he has rounded up a selection of back-to-school essentials just in time for the start of the new school year. After all, he does have years of experience.

When the actor is not starring in his new Netflix comedy series, Uncoupled, you can catch him spending time with his teenage twins; juggling their schedules and getting them ready for the brand-new school year. With what we assume of years of school-shopping experience, the former How I Met Your Mother is a professional by now—and willing to share his wisdom. Harris has teamed up with Amazon to reveal the ultimate back-to-school guide that works in or out of the classroom.

Shop NPH's School Essentials

"It's important that I keep my kids engaged out of the classroom as well [as in it], and Amazon is the one place where we get our crafting and organizers, so they know exactly where to find them, and even better—where to put them away," reveals Harris. It's a given that NPH knows a thing a two about what students need versus what they most definitely don't need come September, which is why this school year, let's follow his lead.

From backpacks to lunch boxes, jumpstart the 2022 school year by shopping all of Neil Patrick Harris' Amazon must-haves that are sure to bring you to the top of your class.

Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup Amazon Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup Keep beverages hot or cold throughout the school day with the Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup. Plus, the stainless steel cup comes in a variety of colors and patterns to choose from. $24 Buy Now

RockJam 61 Keyboard Piano Set Amazon RockJam 61 Keyboard Piano Set There is no better way to kick off the new school year than taking up a new hobby. The RockJam 61 Keyboard Piano Set includes a 61-key keyboard, a keyboard stand, a keyboard bench, over-ear headphones, and keynote stickers so you'll be ready to play! $111 Buy Now

