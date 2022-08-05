Shopping

Back to School 2022: Shop The 25 Best Deals on Home Organization and Storage

By ETonline Staff
Back to School season is officially here, which means it's time to take stock of your kitchen and home office to figure out how to make the best of your space for the new school year. Since most of us continue to spend more time at home — cooking, baking and, well, snacking more — there's no need to hire a professional organizer. Instead, we gathered some of the best ideas found on Amazon with great deals to help you up your home organization game. 

Having an organized pantry to come home to after stocking up at the grocery store makes at-home life easier. Whether you're looking to organize your kitchen, bedroom, and closets or wanting to refresh your home for summer, Amazon has everything you need to declutter your home for summer and beyond. 

Read on for ET's tips and tricks and best deals on home organization and storage.

Tiered Shelves 

Things get lost in the pantry when you can't see what you already have (which can also lead to overbuying). Add height to your pantry organization with a step, tiered shelf to literally elevate visibility. One with a grippy, non-skid surface is ideal so items don't slide all over the place. 

STEELGEAR 3-Tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser
STEELGEAR 3-tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser
Amazon
STEELGEAR 3-Tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser

Save space in your pantry with the STEELGEAR 3-tier Stackable Can Holder Dispenser. The metal organizer can hold up to 36 cans and has six dividers built into the rack. 

$36$23 WITH COUPON
Homeries 3-Tier Waterproof and Non-Skid Shelf Organizer 2 Pack
Homeries 3-Tier Waterproof and Non-Skid Shelf Organizer
Amazon
Homeries 3-Tier Waterproof and Non-Skid Shelf Organizer 2 Pack

This organizer isn't limited to the kitchen. Use this Homeries 3-Tier Shelf Organizer to declutter your figurines, perfumes, office supplies, craft supplies and more.

$27$24
JK Smart 6-Tier Wall Mounted Spice Rack Organizer
JK Smart 6-Tier Wall Mounted Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon
JK Smart 6-Tier Wall Mounted Spice Rack Organizer

Store and organize spice jars, sauces, bottles, vegetable cans, medicines and much more with these tiered shelves. By the way, you can mount these shelves on a wall, door or cabinet. 

$40$36 WITH COUPON

Divide into Bins and Bags

Whether it's for the walk-in pantry, fridge or another space in your home, place items in clear plastic open bins by size and category for easy access. Large bins can be reserved for big bags and boxes, while smaller bins with built-in dividers can section out tea bags, packets and other smaller goods. 

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$34$31
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers
Amazon
STORi Audrey Stackable Clear Organizer Drawers

Stackable clear organizer drawers are so versatile in your home. They can organize your bathroom counters, makeup and makeup tools, your snacks in your pantry, office supplies and more. This set comes with 2 pieces.

$28$25
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizers
Amazon
Sorbus Fridge, Freezer and Pantry Stackable Organizer 6-Piece Set

The top rated pantry organizers can be used to organize your kitchen cabinet, refrigerator, junk drawer or even your garage. You can literally store anything in these organizers. 

$42$37

Winter Clothes Storage

Bins and bags work well for your winter clothes and heavy blankets that you won't need this summer.  

Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer
Amazon
Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag Organizer

Large containers are good for converters and bulky sweaters that you won't need until fall. 

$30$20
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16$15
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12
Amazon
GONGSHI Vacuum Storage Bags Hand Pump Included Pack of 12

These vacuum-sealed storage bags can condense your winter clothes, cushions and more. 

$32$22

Over-the-Door Rack 

An over-the-door wire rack instantly adds more storage space. A tall tiered rack with adjustable shelves makes it easy to vertically organize jars of peanut butter, cans, baking items or whatever you need extra space for. It's also perfect for extra closet space to store your shoes.

Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack
Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack
Amazon
Smart Design Over The Door Adjustable Pantry Organizer Rack

Hang over your door or nail to the wall to keep your cooking essentials organized and accessible at all times.

$56$43
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets

Declutter and save space in your dorm room or apartment with this shoe organizer.

$24$13
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger
Amazon
LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger

This LUCYCAZ Over The Door Hooks Organizer Hanger includes 5 hooks and 2 mesh baskets. Perfect to put on your bathroom door to hang towels and store your essentials. 

$28$22
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder
Amazon
Home-it Mop and Broom Holder

It will surprise you how much space you free up once you hang your cleaning tools. This organizer can hold up to 11 items and each ball can hold up to 7 1/2 lbs. of weight. 

$20$15

Lazy Susan

Forgo messy rummaging for a Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotating action that makes grabbing spices and condiments easy while you're cooking. We highly recommend a multi-level design for more storage capabilities and one with a non-skid rubber-lined base and raised edges. 

Sagler 2 Tier Lazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Organizer
Sagler 2 Tier lazy susan kitchen cabinet organizer
Amazon
Sagler 2 Tier Lazy Susan Kitchen Cabinet Organizer

Use this lazy susan for spices or anything else you need easy access to in your kitchen cabinets. 

$18$14
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome
Amazon
SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer Countertop Shelf, Chrome

If you're looking for a stationary condiment organizer, this SimpleHouseware 2-Tier Spice Rack Kitchen Organizer is perfect for any countertop or shelf.

$20$13

Decant Dry Foods

To know exactly where all your groceries end up, decant dry pantry foods such as snacks, cereal, oats, sugar and nuts into clear stackable airtight containers. The professional home organizing company, The Home Edit (celebs like Khloe Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow have called upon their services) has popularized this tidy look. Their collection of storage items is sold at the Container Store, along with their recognizable handwritten adhesive pantry labels — or just make your own with a handheld label maker (great for noting and avoiding expired foods, too).

Aprilhp Creative Glass Food Storage Container
Aprilhp Creative Glass Food Storage Container
Amazon
Aprilhp Creative Glass Food Storage Container

An aesthetically pleasing and functional way to store and dispense dry foods such as rice, cereal, flour and sugar.

$127$95
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz
Amazon
Large Food Storage Containers with Lids Airtight 5.2L /176Oz

If you like to buy in bulk, make sure to get large storage containers, too. 

$24$20 WITH COUPON

Store Produce in Containers 

Instead of shoving fruits and vegetables in the fridge drawers, keep them separated and tidy in individual clear containers, which also helps to keep them in the best condition (no more squished scallions). Opt for containers with non-toxic activated carbon filters that absorb ethylene gas, a removable basket for optimal airflow and adjustable vent, designed to slow down spoilage. 

Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set
Amazon
Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver, 6-Piece Set

BPA-free and dishwasher-safe containers that features a built-in filter to help expand the freshness of your produce. 

$33$27
G.a Homefavor Potato, Onion, Garlic Containers
G.a Homefavor Potato, Onion, Garlic Containers
Amazon
G.a Homefavor Potato, Onion, Garlic Containers

Potatoes, onions and garlic thrive in the dark. Extend the life of your produce with these aerated tins with metal lids that very adorably name the produce they're best for.

$50$30 WITH COUPON
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack
Amazon
REFSAVER Fridge Storage and Produce Stackable Containers 3 Pack

Storage containers that are designed to keep your produce fresh for longer. 

$35$30

Drink Mats and Organizers

Cans and bottles take up a lot of space. A rubber drink mat lets you stack beverages of all sizes and keep them in place — no slipping or rolling around. 

Akinly Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
AKINLY Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack
Amazon
Akinly Refrigerator Mats - 9 Pack

Brighten up your refrigerator, drawers, cabinets and more with these washable Akinly Refrigerator Mats.

$15$12 WITH COUPON
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack
Amazon
Simple Houseware Beverage Organizer Rack 2 Pack

Ditch the box and stack your cans and bottles using a neat method with this 2-tier beverage organizer.

$30$25

Pots and Pans Organizer

Let's face it, pots and pans are frustratingly bulky and not easy to store. Minimize clutter and damage by investing in a slide-out organizer. Adjustable vertical dividers customize to the sizes of your pots, pans and lids so they're stored nicely. 

MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet
Amazon
MUDEELA Pan Organizer Rack for Cabinet

This 3-in-1 compact pot and pan organizer can perfectly fit on any countertop or in any cabinet.

$36$22 WITH COUPON
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments
Amazon
AHNR Expandable Pot and Pan Organizer Rack With 10 Adjustable Compartments

Add this expandable pot and lid organizer to your list of home organization ideas.

$40$26
Cusinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer
Cusinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer
Amazon
Cusinel Heavy Duty Pan Organizer

This highly reviewed organizer can fit all of your pots, pans, cast irons, griddles, baking dishes, and more. 

$33$28

 

