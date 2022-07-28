It's time to head back to school and Gap's got the student dress code covered. The retailer is offering up to 70% off back-to-school uniform must-haves, including polos, shorts and pants. The savings don't end there, Gap is also giving an additional 10% off on select items with the code GFSALE.

Shop Gap's Sale

With this new sale, Gap is helping students and shoppers get back at it — and that means getting a fresh school uniform wardrobe. As longtime fans of the brand know, Gap is a go-to for apparel that works as a foundation to any outfit, or an opportunity to take a look and level it up.

Gap's current sale has a great selection of school clothes to satisfy students of all ages, from toddlers to kids and teens and most importantly, the clothing will last them the entire school year.

Shop the best school uniform deals for kids from Gap's Back to School sale below.

Kids Uniform Skirt Gap Factory Kids Uniform Skirt This skirt comes in tan or indigo blue. It can be worn in warm weather or paired with tights in colder months. $30 $15 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

Get 60% off on Running Shoes and Gear at Nike's Back to Fall Sale

Back to School 2022 Shopping: Best Backpacks to Shop Now

The Best Mattress Toppers and Bedding for Back to School 2022

Shop for School Supplies at Amazon's Back to School Sale

The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals on Luggage and Travel Bags

Summer Break 2022: What to Pack for Your Beach Vacation

Back to School 2022: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

Amazon's Back to School 2022 Deals on Kids Shoes

23 Best High School Graduation Gifts for the Class of 2022