Gap's Back to School Sale: Save up to 70% on School Uniforms for Kids
It's time to head back to school and Gap's got the student dress code covered. The retailer is offering up to 70% off back-to-school uniform must-haves, including polos, shorts and pants. The savings don't end there, Gap is also giving an additional 10% off on select items with the code GFSALE.
With this new sale, Gap is helping students and shoppers get back at it — and that means getting a fresh school uniform wardrobe. As longtime fans of the brand know, Gap is a go-to for apparel that works as a foundation to any outfit, or an opportunity to take a look and level it up.
Gap's current sale has a great selection of school clothes to satisfy students of all ages, from toddlers to kids and teens and most importantly, the clothing will last them the entire school year.
Shop the best school uniform deals for kids from Gap's Back to School sale below.
This white short-sleeve polo shirt come in a 3-pack. You can also choose indigo blue.
This skirt comes in tan or indigo blue. It can be worn in warm weather or paired with tights in colder months.
Quality, durable no-show socks that don't slip off or wear down easily.
Bermuda shorts that are stretchy are a must for school.
Every kid needs a thick hoodie on hand for chilly days and cold classrooms.
These long-sleeve polos are 100% cotton so they're simple to wash.
These khakis will be your kid's new favorite comfy school pants.
A white tee is a classic wardrobe staple.
These bike shorts are perfect to wear under dresses, skirts or on their own.
Keep it simple with this long-sleeve shirt.
