Back to School 2022: Best Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

By ETonline Staff
Back to school season is here, which means it's time to shop for dorm decor.

Whether you're a student or a parent looking for dorm decor shopping ideas, ET Style is here to help you find must-haves that'll help make the dorm feel like home and look good.

From mini appliances fit for small spaces to chic decorating ideas, shop dorm room staples worth buying. Our top picks include a mini air purifier, stylish bedding, temporary wallpaper, helpful organizers, a comfy mattress topper and a trendy desk lamp.

Ahead, browse through our favorite dorm and apartment essentials for the upcoming school year.

Dorm Bedding Essentials

Gap Home Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, Twin, Olive, 2-Pieces
Gap Home Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, Twin, Olive, 2-Pieces
Walmart
Gap Home Washed Denim Reversible Organic Cotton Comforter Set, Twin, Olive, 2-Pieces

Gap Home is available to shop at Walmart, and the line offers dorm and apartment essentials like bedding, bath accessories, kitchenware and more. 

$45
Urban Outfitters Washed Corduroy Floor Pillow
Urban Outfitters Washed Corduroy Floor Pillow
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Washed Corduroy Floor Pillow

Get the full dorm room experience with these floor pillows from Urban Outfitters. 

$49
Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper
Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper
Tuft & Needle
Tuft & Needle Mattress Topper

Shoppers adore the immediate comfort from this Heather Gray-colored mattress topper.

$250$225
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

Every home needs a classic sheet set like this one from Brooklinen.

$139$125
Saatva Mattress Topper
Saatva Mattress Topper
Saatva
Saatva Mattress Topper

This topper is made of 100% certified organic cotton.

$245
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Down Alternative Comforter

While you're at it, grab Brooklinen's down alternative comforter with a cotton sateen shell. Choose between lightweight, all-season or ultra-warm weight. 

$159$143

Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials

Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer
Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer
Amazon
Masirs Store Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer

The perfect organizer to keep your cosmetics, jewelry, hair accessories neat and easy to find. 

$16
MONINXS Hanging Closet Organizer 6-Shelf
MONINXS Hanging Closet Organizer 6-Shelf
Amazon
MONINXS Hanging Closet Organizer 6-Shelf

This hanging organizer is an essential for your dorm or apartment room closet to stay organized. Plus, it comes with 3 removable drawers that can fit inside the unit or used separately for more storage. 

$30$27 WITH COUPON
B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube
B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube
Amazon
B FSOBEIIALEO Storage Ottoman Cube

Store extra sets of sheets, towels, blankets, and any other items in this collapsible storage ottoman. 

$28$22
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer
Amazon
Gorilla Grip Large Over The Door Shoe Organizer With 24 Pockets

Declutter and save space in your dorm room or apartment with this shoe organizer.

$24$13
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6
Amazon
SimpleHouseware Dresser Drawer Organizers Set of 6

These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized. 

$16$15

Dorm Decor Essentials

Willa Arlo Welford Shag White Area Rug 4' x 6'
Willa Arlo Welford Shag White Area Rug
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Welford Shag White Area Rug 4' x 6'

Wayfair has a ton of options for rugs that are affordable and stylish, like this shag area rug that'll instantly transform the dorm room.

$100$70
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Ansel Table Lamp

This mushroom-shaped desk lamp from Urban Outfitters is a trendy college dorm decor piece that'll instantly elevate the space.

$99$89
CosmoLiving Oversize Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow
CosmoLiving Oversize Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow
Target
CosmoLiving Oversize Shaggy Faux Fur Throw Pillow

Stay cozy with this soft and stylish shaggy throw pillow.

$30
Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair
Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair
Amazon
Linon Cora Faux Flokati Armless Office Chair

Add some fun to your dorm room desk with this armless fuzzy chair.

$280$101
PAVILIA Knitted Throw Blanket
PAVILIA Knitted Throw Blanket
Amazon
PAVILIA Knitted Throw Blanket

Add a pop of color to your bed with this knitted throw blanket that comes in 16 different colors.

$41$20

Dorm Appliance Essentials

Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge
Walmart
Frigidaire Portable Retro 6-can Mini Fridge

This retro-style mini fridge is both practical and cool with the capacity of six cans and a top handle.

$38$31
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Cuckoo 3-in-1 True HEPA Air Purifier

Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet.

$100$89
Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum
Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum
Amazon
Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Cordless Bagless Vacuum

A slim, cordless vacuum cleaner that weighs just at 7.5 pounds. The two-speed brushroll works on both carpet and hard floors. 

$160$147
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig
Keurig
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

The Keurig K-Mini is the brand's slimmest coffee maker, and it comes in fun colors!

$90$60
Honeywell HT-904 TurboForce Tabletop Air Circulator Fan
Honeywell HT-904 TurboForce Tabletop Air Circulator Fan
Amazon
Honeywell HT-904 TurboForce Tabletop Air Circulator Fan

Stay cool at all times with this Honeywell Air Circulator Fan that is small enough to fit on a desk or night table. 

$20$17

Dorm Wall Decor Essentials

USB Fairy String Lights with Remote and Power Adapter
USB Fairy String Lights with Remote and Power Adapter
Amazon
USB Fairy String Lights with Remote and Power Adapter

Hang these string lights on the dorm wall. They're easy to install and use in any dorm room.

$17$15
Spoonflower Wallpaper Endless Highway-Mid Century Modern
Spoonflower Wallpaper Endless Highway-Mid Century Modern
Spoonflower
Spoonflower Wallpaper Endless Highway-Mid Century Modern

Spoonflower offers peel and stick removable wallpaper perfect for a college dorm room. We love this geometric print that doubles as wall art.

$112$90
Northlight 13.5" Neon Style LED Lighted Valentine's Day Heart
Northlight 13.5" Neon Style LED Lighted Valentine's Day Heart
Target
Northlight 13.5" Neon Style LED Lighted Valentine's Day Heart

Light up your room with this trendy LED heart sign. Plus, it comes ready for hanging with keyhole hooks at the top so you can place it on your wall or window.  

$55$49
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Square Floating Shelves Set of 3

These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your dorm room or apartment. 

$39$28

