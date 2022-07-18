Shopping

Amazon's Back to School Deals: Shop Kids Shoes from Puma, Skechers, Adidas & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
kids shoes sale 1280
JGI/Jamie Grill/Getty Images

The new school year is going to be here sooner than most of us want it to be and it's never too early to get a head start on back to school shopping. Lucky for us, Amazon Back to School Deals have officially kicked off and Amazon is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoesschool supplies, backpacks and other school items. Now is the perfect time to get your checklists ready and shop Amazon's amazing deals ahead of the new school season. 

Whether your back to school shopping involves outfitting high school students or your child is starting elementary school, there are tons of sneakers and sandals discounted right now. Kids' footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Adidas and Skechers are on sale as Amazon Back to School deals on back to school essentials begin. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself with summer sales going on now. 

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes for the new school year from Amazon Back to School Sale

ET Style's Picks for Kids' Shoes at Amazon Ahead of Back to School:

adidas Unisex-Child Racer Tr 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Racer Tr 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Racer Tr 2.0 Running Shoe

These Adidas running shoes are built with Cloudfoam midsole for extra support and cushioning.

$50$40
Nike Unisex-Child Star Runner 2
Nike Unisex-Child Star Runner 2
Amazon
Nike Unisex-Child Star Runner 2

Give your kids a head start with the Star Runner 2 Sneaker from Nike.

$16 AND UP
PUMA Unisex-Child Roma Basic Sneaker
PUMA Unisex-Child Roma Basic Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Unisex-Child Roma Basic Sneaker

PUMA's Roma Basic Sneaker is a shoe that can be worn anywhere and will match perfectly with any outfit. 

$31 AND UP
adidas Unisex-Child Samba Classic Boots Soccer Shoe
adidas Unisex-Child Samba Classic Boots Soccer Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Samba Classic Boots Soccer Shoe

You don't have to play soccer to love these classic soccer shoes from Adidas and they look good with school clothes or gym clothes. 

$39 AND UP
Crocs Kids' Crocband Chevron Beaded Clog
Crocs Kids' Crocband Chevron Beaded Clog
Amazon
Crocs Kids' Crocband Chevron Beaded Clog

Starting the school day is pretty easy when you slip into a pair of Crocs instead of tying shoe laces! 

$35$26
New Balance Kid's Fresh Foam Arishi V2 Bungee Running Shoe
New Balance Kid's Fresh Foam Arishi V2 Bungee Running Shoe
Amazon
New Balance Kid's Fresh Foam Arishi V2 Bungee Running Shoe

These colorful sneakers will turn heads in the school yard and make school uniforms more fun to wear! Plus, they come in a variety of unique colors. 

$50$45
Saucony Unisex-Child Core Baby Jazz HI Sneaker
Saucony Unisex-Child Core Baby Jazz HI Sneaker
Amazon
Saucony Unisex-Child Core Baby Jazz HI Sneaker

A classic and comfortable Saucony sneaker perfect for the school day. 

$26 AND UP
Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Sparkle Lite-Unicorn Craze Sneaker

Make every step sparkle with these unicorn sneakers from Skechers. 

$47$42
Sperry Unisex-Child Lanyard Boat Shoe
Sperry Unisex-Child Lanyard Boat Shoe
Amazon
Sperry Unisex-Child Lanyard Boat Shoe

Whether uniforms are required at your child's school or they just want to look nice for the teacher, these boat shoes are nice but not too flashy.

$50 AND UP
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe
Adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Unisex-Child Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoe

Having laceless sneakers means you have one less thing to think about: tying shoes. 

$55$38

