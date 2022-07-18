The new school year is going to be here sooner than most of us want it to be and it's never too early to get a head start on back to school shopping. Lucky for us, Amazon Back to School Deals have officially kicked off and Amazon is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on kids' shoes, school supplies, backpacks and other school items. Now is the perfect time to get your checklists ready and shop Amazon's amazing deals ahead of the new school season.

Whether your back to school shopping involves outfitting high school students or your child is starting elementary school, there are tons of sneakers and sandals discounted right now. Kids' footwear favorites such as New Balance, Puma, Adidas and Skechers are on sale as Amazon Back to School deals on back to school essentials begin. Toddler, little kid and big kid sizes are available for a range of styles. While you're picking up a pair or two for the kids, get something nice for yourself with summer sales going on now.

Check out ET Style's favorite picks of kids' shoes for the new school year from Amazon Back to School Sale.

ET Style's Picks for Kids' Shoes at Amazon Ahead of Back to School:

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More

Best N95 and KN95 Face Masks for Protection Against Omicron

The Best Amazon Deals on Designer Backpacks

The Best Breathable Face Masks for Kids -- KN95, Cloth, and Disposable with Nose Wire

The Best Backpacks, Lunch Boxes, Pencil Cases, and Calculators

Back to School Shopping List: Supplies and Essentials for Every Type of Student and Learning Situation

The Best Backpacks and Bags for Going Back to School

Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves

The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students

Back to School Shopping: The Best Tech Gear