The Best All-in-One Printers of 2022 for College Students and Working from Home
As many people enter another season of working from home, there might be one thing from the office (beyond the coffee maker) that you miss dearly: the printer. Having a good, quality printer comes in handy whether you're working from home, still in school, or running a small business from your living room.
Looking for a printer that can do it all? All-in-one printers are multi-functional machines that can usually print, fax, copy and scan. You can also wirelessly print from your phone or other smart devices and some even include photo-printing features. From inkjet printers to laser printers, we rounded up the best printers for home use and all your printing needs.
No matter your budget, there's an excellent printer from top-rated brands like HP, Canon, and Epson for everyone on this list. Keep reading to find the one that's right for you.
Best all-in-one printers overall
If you run a small business, or print in high volumes for your work-from-home job, you likely want a fast, all-in-one printer with a large paper tray. Here are the best all-in-one printer options, per user reviews, for your home office.
This wireless Canon printer is a compact, yet powerful option for business printing. It is a fast printer, churning out 24 black-and-white pages per minute. Unlike standard printers that use replaceable cartridges, this one has large-sized, individual tanks of ink for each color, allowing you to print up to 6,000 black-and-white, or 14,000 color documents with a single ink set.
The HP OfficeJet Pro handles the usual home-office basics — copying, scanning and faxing. But that's not all: It gives you the ability to print in a bigger-than-usual, 11-inch-by-17-inch format. It is a great printer for high-volume printing, or for printing borderless marketing documents (a feature that's ideal for small businesses).
This monochrome Brother laser printer supports high-volume jobs — it prints up to 32 pages per minute. It has a large paper tray, and is equipped to handle a variety of sizes and paper types. As part of Amazon's Dash Replenishment service, you can opt to have ink replacements auto-delivered.
Best home office printers for photo printing
If you take a lot of family photos, you'll want a printer that produces colorful and great-looking pictures. Per user reviews, the following all-in-one color printers do a great job at printing photos.
This all-in-one Canon printer offers document printing, scanning, fax, copying and photo printing. You can print from your phone using Apple AirPrint. (The machine also supports printing via Android.) The Canon device features a large, touchscreen display panel. The maximum print resolution for images is 4800 x 1200 dpi.
The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
Best budget home office printers
If you need a basic but reliable printer for your home office, or your family's school assignments, then check out these compact and affordable printer options.
The HP DeskJet wireless printer is Amazon's top choice for all-in-one printers. This budget-friendly color printer offers scanning, copying and mobile printing functionality. Get a free six-month ink subscription for it, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
The 4-in-1 Canon Pixma is an affordable and user-friendly color printer. It features double-sided printing, along with fax, copying and scanning functionality.
The Epson Workforce Pro is an all-in-one home printer designed for efficient, high-volume printing. It has a large capacity paper tray, and a touchscreen panel. It connects to your smartphone for mobile printing via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.
