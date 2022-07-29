Back to school shopping is in full effect as we're about a month out from the first day of school for many kids across the country. These past two years were challenging in (or out of) the classroom, so if the necessary back to school supplies on your list fell through the cracks, don't worry: we got you this year.

Although we're not yet sure how this upcoming school year will look in regards to distance learning or the coronavirus precautions schools are taking, there are plenty of school essentials to stock up on, whether they're filling their backpacks the first day of middle school, or moving on campus for their freshman year in college.

Whether you're the parent or the student shopping, we've gathered the best accessories, organizers and tech to help make learning a breeze this year. Shop everything from a new laptop or pencil case, backpacks and lunch boxes to stylish new school uniforms to wear to school.

Check out ET Style's back to school shopping guide and list of essentials.

