The 13 Best Deals on Mini Fridges: Shop Dorm Refrigerators, Beauty Fridges and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best mini fridge deals
Whirlpool

Having a mini fridge in your dorm room is a luxury. While some campus housing options come furnished with mini fridges, it's not always the case, and having one can really help busy college kids. A dorm fridge means not having to visit the cafeteria every single time you want a bite to eat and grants you the ability to sip an ice-cold drink without hitting the vending machine.

If you're off to college this fall and are on the hunt for a mini fridge that won't break the bank, you've got options. Every university has different fridge requirements for their dorms, so we've found fridges in a variety of sizes and colors to match your rules and aesthetic. Perhaps the best part about these fridge picks is that they're all on sale. We even rounded up discounted beauty fridges where you can store your skincare products as well as your Diet Coke in a pinch.

Below, shop the best mini fridge deals for your college dorm.

Frigidaire EFR376-BLACK 3.1 Cu Ft Black Retro Bar Fridge
FRIGIDAIRE EFR376-BLACK 3.1 Cu Ft Black Retro Bar Fridge
Amazon
Frigidaire EFR376-BLACK 3.1 Cu Ft Black Retro Bar Fridge

For something more unique, go for this retro fridge that has a side bottle opener for popping open fancy root beers and cream sodas. 

$154$144
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer
Amazon
Upstreman 1.7 Cu.ft Mini Fridge with Freezer

This small, compact fridge has a built-in freezer for those late-night ice cream cravings. 

$120$108
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer
Best Buy
Insignia 4.5 Cu. Ft. Retro Mini Fridge with Top Freezer

If you have room in your dorm for a larger mini refrigerator style, you'll love having a separate fridge and freezer. 

$280$240
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
Frigidaire 6 Can Mini Fridge and Bluetooth Speaker

This petite fridge can hold six cans of your favorite drink or the skincare essentials you want to chill. There's also a built-in Bluetooth speaker to blast your GRWM playlist. 

$50$39
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge
Best Buy
Insignia 2.6 Cu. Ft. Mini Fridge

Over 5,900 customers have reviewed this sleek silver mini fridge model, granting it an impressive rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

$150$125
Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge For Bedroom
Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge For Bedroom
Amazon
Cooluli 20L Mini Fridge For Bedroom

Utilize this compact refrigerator as a versatile solution for beverages like beer and wine, as well as for storing food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, beauty and skincare items, and medications. You can control the temperature easily, as well.

$150$127
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator
Target
Kenmore 1.7 cu-ft Refrigerator

One of the smaller mini refridgerator selections, this option from Kenmore should be compatible with most dorm room specifications.

$110$85
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Engindot 4L Freestanding Portable Mini Fridge

You could fit this super tiny fridge on your desk to store makeup and skincare products. P.S. Check out the super cute fridge door.

$36$30
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Euhomy 3.2 Cubic Feet Portable Freestanding Mini Fridge

You'll be able to store leftover meals, snacks, drinks and more in this spacious mini fridge model. 

$250$235
CAYNEL Mini Fridge
CAYNEL Mini Fridge
Amazon
CAYNEL Mini Fridge

Instantly switch from a skincare and beverage cooler to a food warmer. Effortlessly alternate the temperature between cooling down to 45ºF or warming up to 140ºF - all at the flick of a switch.

$55$50
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Igloo 1.6 Cubic Feet Freestanding Mini Fridge

Don't be fooled by this undersized fridge, it still has a freezer and space for a 2L bottle of soda, with lots of fridge door space.

$170$140
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge
Wayfair
Coca-Cola 23 Qt. Retro Mini Fridge

Go full Americana with this red mini refrigerator style that can hold 18 cans.

$170$117
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator
Target
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator

Save $60 on this stainless steel Whirlpool mini refridgerator that comes with a separate freezer. 

$220$160

