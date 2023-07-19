Whether you're gearing up for your first year of college, traveling for work, or playing the latest video game, Lenovo laptops are highly rated and extremely reliable. Just in time for the start of the back-to-school shopping season, it's a great time to shop for a new Lenovo laptop.

For a limited time, Lenovo's back-to-school sale is offering up to 75% off select laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles that double as a tablet. From ThinkPads and Yoga models to the Legion series of gaming laptops, the Lenovo sale has something for everyone.

Shop the Lenovo Sale

Lenovo is slashing prices on laptops to help power students through the new school year or set your recent graduate up with a new PC for the job search ahead of them. Powerful Lenovo laptops like the new 10th-gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon are a serious productivity enhancer.

The ThinkPads and Ideapads discounted during the Lenovo sale are great for doing homework, taking notes and hopping on Zoom calls, of course. They’re also excellent for watching your favorite shows and movies on Disney+, Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. Some even make the perfect gaming laptop and are designed with processing power to handle the latest and greatest video games.

With numerous laptops for college, work or gaming to choose from, we’ve rounded up the top deals from Lenovo's back-to-school sale to help you find the right laptop for new school year.

ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 (11") Save 75% on the ThinkPad Yoga 11e laptop that can be opened a full 360 degrees for interacting with learning apps. Position it as a tent to watch videos or use it as a laptop for taking tests or writing papers with the full-sized keyboard. $1,009 $249 Shop Now

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Intel (14") Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Intel (14") The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 laptop takes multitasking to the next level. With CPUs that intelligently allocate workloads to the right thread, on the right core, at the right time—this laptop allows for better video collaboration and productivity based on how you’re using your device. $2,909 $1,600 WITH COUPON THINKMOREDEALS Shop Now

Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Lenovo Yoga 7 (16" AMD) Find the perfect balance between portability, power, and productivity. The latest AMD processors power simultaneous creative tasks while keeping you on the move with rapid charge and all-day battery life in an easy-to-carry 2-in-1 convertible design. $1,150 $890 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best iPad Deals: Save on Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

Save Up to $500 on Apple's MacBooks with these Prime Day Laptop Deals

Save On Kindle E-Readers Ahead of Prime Day for Glare-Free Reading

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Walmart Plus Week Combats Amazon Prime Day With Huge Tech Deals

These TV Deals at Best Buy's Sale Seriously Rival Prime Day

The 30 Best Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

The 36 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now