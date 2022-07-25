The Best Backpacks to Shop Now For Back to School 2022
As kids return to the classroom in just a few weeks, from kindergarteners to college students, the time-honored ritual of back-to-school shopping is back in full swing. With school supplies, clothing, the latest technology and perhaps a few school-friendly face masks, chances are your back-to-school shopping list is pretty long! But with all the shopping fanfare, make sure to prioritize the thing that will keep all the other supplies together: the perfect backpack.
Whether it's you or a loved one headed back to school this new school year, a reliable, comfortable and convenient backpack is most definitely a must-have to carry all the school essentials for the best possible classroom comeback this fall. From thin and lightweight bags that can be worn as a tote or backpack, to a heavier, more durable backpack with padded shoulder straps that’s travel-ready, to a stylish backpack with charging capabilities, there’s a school bag out there that’s just right for you or your student this new school year.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best backpacks for Back to School 2022. And, be sure to check Amazon's Back to School Sale to save big on must-have school supplies.
Get ready for Back to School with this eye-popping colorful rainbow backpack.
This lightweight and machine-washable backpack has a front zip pocket with built-in organization to keep school supplies and an ID safely stored. It also has a luggage sleeve on the back that will attach to any suitcase to make traveling with this pack that much easier.
The Kane Kids signature backpack is durable and comes in dozens of dynamic, unique designs, all of which fit a standard school-sized folder and books, as well as a 13-inch laptop.
This lightweight Bentgo backpack provides lots of space to fit large items. Plus, it comes with an insulated lunch bag that fits right in the backpack.
It's a classic for a reason.
Made from recycled plastic bottles, this sleek and simple yet trendy backpack is good for the planet and great for storing everything you need. It has an external laptop pocket for easy tech access and a slot on either side for a water bottle to help you stay extra hydrated throughout class.
If your kids are expecting heavy loads this school year, this rolling backpack from J World is a great option. Plus, it comes in a variety of colorful designs.
For anyone facing a hefty commute to school, the Luka backpack is designed for travel. With multiple storage compartments including a separate laptop sleeve and a space to store your shoes that has its own exterior access, this lightweight backpack will help you stay organized on the go.
Made with water-repellent fabric, this backpack was practically made for student athletes. A separate built-in pocket can fit all your sweaty gym clothes, while an exterior padded laptop sleeve will keep your tech dry and protected.
This stylish, vintage inspired bag has a built-in USB charging port and is made with lightweight and tear-resistant materials, so you know both your bag and your phone battery will last. This bag comes with six individual compartments for storing all your essentials.
This travel laptop backpack has multiple pockets and a special large laptop compartment to make traveling with all your tech a much smoother experience. It contains multiple hidden anti-theft pockets and has a luggage strap for added convenience. It also features a built-in USB port on the outside of the bag, so you can plug-in anywhere, even on the go.
This timeless backpack features contoured shoulder straps and breathable air mesh back padding.
This bold canvas everyday backpack is straightforward in its structure, but certainly not simple with its bright tie-dye design. The large main compartment can fit a 15-inch laptop and the bag features a front-zippered pocket and two side pockets. You can also pick up a Ban.Do lunch box featuring the same design.
This Unicorn-inspired backpack has plenty of storage, padded and adjustable straps and comes with a matching insulated lunch box. Perfect for the kid who wants to return to the cafeteria in style.
This pastel rainbow backpack comes with a matching pencil case and lunch box for an adorably put-together school look.
If there's no such thing as a cool backpack in your house, your child might prefer the convenience of a messenger bag. You can't go wrong with Timbuktu's Classic Messenger Bag with a crossbody chest strap instead of a shoulder strap to keep books and gear secure even when riding a bike.
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps.
The durable shell features a new graphic along with additional pockets for extra small-item storage.
The Tokyo Tote backpack is made from recycled, water-resistant ripstop fabric. Along with the standard backpack storage to fit things like a lunch bag, it has an interior pocket to fit a water bottle and two internal Pop Pockets-- compartments that can be popped out for extra storage, and tucked away when necessary. Wear it as a backpack when you’re on the go and then easily transition to a tote bag when the time comes.
Reversible sequins allow students to switch up the backpack's colors.
Reach for the stars with this trendy backpack, which comes in more than 20 other colors and patterns.
