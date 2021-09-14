Shopping

College Game Day Wear We Found on TikTok -- Shop Tailgate Skirts, Bucket Hats and More

By Kyley Warren
College Game Day Wear We Found on TikTok
Hype and Vice, Baggallini, The Chic Collegiate, Lids

Sports fans, rejoice -- college football is finally back! Whether you're a loyal fan or just a sideline supporter happy to join in on the excitement of it all, there's plenty of sporty styles and accessories to test out this season. And unsurprisingly -- at least if you've been paying attention to recent trends -- TikTok has proven to be the hub for fresh game day looks, college outfit inspo and even must-have tailgating accessories (we're looking at you, bucket hats)!

To help you narrow down the best college game day wear -- TikTok-approved, of course -- we've compiled some of our very favorite product finds to help you support the home team in style. Standout items include a Friends-themed football tee, a stadium-approved crossbody bag from Baggallini, BaubleBar's football studs and college-themed platform canvas shoes.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for our favorite college game day wear that we found on TikTok. Looking for more style and life inspiration from Gen Z's favorite social app? Honestly, same. Shop the viral TikTok necklace worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner, plus check out the perfect jelly dupes for those TikTok-famous Gucci slides.

Who says college game day outfits are reserved only for wearing team merchandise? Whether you're tailgating beforehand or watching the game from inside the stadium, you can totally curate a cute (and comfortable) outfit.

@shopindiecollection

Gameday Outfit Inspo!!! ##gamedayoutfits##gamedayvibes##cuteclothes##mystyle##collegegameday##collegeoutfitideas##preppyoutfits##collegefashion

♬ Tokyo Drift - Xavier Wulf
Indie Collection Kentucky Necklace
Indie Collection Kentucky Necklace
Indie Collection
Indie Collection Kentucky Necklace
Keep your favorite team close to your heart during the game with this dainty, chic necklace from Indie Collection.
$16 AT INDIE COLLECTION
Red Dress 'The One With The Football' Heather White Tee
Red Dress 'The One With The Football' Heather White Tee
Red Dress
Red Dress 'The One With The Football' Heather White Tee
Even if you're not a big football fan, you can tap into your sporty side via this unique 'Friends' tee.
$39 AT RED DRESS
NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
Nike
NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt
Tennis attire is all the rage right now, and unsurprisingly, you might have TikTok to thank for bringing the preppy style back.
$55 AT NIKE
Baylor Bears Concepts Sport Women's Mainstream Terry Shorts
Baylor Bears Concepts Sport Women's Mainstream Terry Shorts
Fanatics
Baylor Bears Concepts Sport Women's Mainstream Terry Shorts
Sports games can be pretty long -- keep your style cozy in these soft, plush Baylor-themed shorts.
$40 AT FANATICS

Tennis skirts, meet tailgate skirts -- the latest in preppy aesthetic styles! Your eyes have not been deceiving you -- these styles are practically everywhere at the moment, and with college color-themed skirts like these, it's totally easy to see why.

@hypeandvice

Your one stop shop for the cutest Gameday outfits 💫 ##gameday##MyTeacherWins##tailgateszn##collegegameday##gamedayvlog##gamedayoutfit##fyp

♬ He Could Be The One - Tristen🧃
Hype and Vice White and Red Tailgate Skirt
Hype and Vice White and Red Tailgate Skirt
Hype and Vice
Hype and Vice White and Red Tailgate Skirt
There's no better way to cheer on your team than in a preppy tennis skirt!
$40 AT HYPE AND VICE
MTO Michigan State Tie Dye Dreams Top
MTO Michigan State Tie Dye Dreams Top
Hype and Vice
MTO Michigan State Tie Dye Dreams Top
Don't mind us, just manifesting good vibes for our home team in this dreamy, tie dye top.
$40 AT HYPE AND VICE

True football fans coordinate their outfits down to the very last accessory -- or at least this TikTok user did, and we're completely here for it. This season, perfect your college game day outfit with everything from sports-themed shoes and socks, to phone cases and stadium-approved bags.

@belfadillpickle

Can you tell I’m excited... #gamedayoutfits#usc2025

♬ A fun fact about me is Ive never been relaxed ever - Cameron McCall
Women's FOCO LSU Tigers Platform Canvas Shoes
Women's FOCO LSU Tigers Platform Canvas Shoes
Kohl's
Women's FOCO LSU Tigers Platform Canvas Shoes
Kick up your seasonal shoe attire in this college football-themed pair of canvas shoes.
$50 AT KOHL'S
BLACKPINK Black-Tinted See-Through Backpack
BLACKPINK Black-Tinted See-Through Backpack
Amazon
BLACKPINK Black-Tinted See-Through Backpack
Shoppers love the chic design of this stadium-approved backpack.
$50 AT AMAZON
Arizona State Sun Devils iPhone Glitter Confetti Case
Arizona State Sun Devils iPhone Glitter Confetti Case
Lids
Arizona State Sun Devils iPhone Glitter Confetti Case
Because your iPhone deserves to be accessory-ready for game day just as much as you do. Shop this case in a number of college-themed options!
$30 AT LIDS
Villanova Wildcats Rock Em Socks HyperOptic Argyle Dress Socks
Villanova Wildcats Rock Em Socks HyperOptic Argyle Dress Socks
Fanatics
Villanova Wildcats Rock Em Socks HyperOptic Argyle Dress Socks
Slip into something a little more comfortable for game day with these hyperoptic dress socks.
$15 AT FANATICS

College game days -- believe it or not -- are actually great excuses to test out new style trends or experiment with a fresh outfit. Sports attire can really encompass everything -- so whether you want to dress up or dress down for your next football game, you have the full freedom to do it. Plus, as demonstrated by TikTok user @beyourself_boutique, there are plenty of popular trends to put on full display -- like cropped shirts, trucker hats and even tie dye looks.

@beyourself_boutique

GAME DAY READY 🏈🏈 ##beyourselfboutique##huskers##gameday##gamedayoutfit##gamedayoutfits##tailgateszn##UNL##backtoschooloutfit##collegelife

♬ original sound - Blake Healey
Nebraska Dip Dye Crop Tee
Nebraska Dip Dye Crop Tee
Be Yourself Boutique
Nebraska Dip Dye Crop Tee
Dive into the tie dye trend with this flattering, cropped tee.
$46 AT BE YOURSELF BOUTIQUE
BaubleBar Football Studs
BaubleBar Football Studs
Nordstrom
BaubleBar Football Studs
Embrace your inner-football star off the field in these elegant football studs.
$44 AT NORDSTROM
Alabama Crimson Tide Columbia Bora Bora Booney II Bucket Hat
Alabama Crimson Tide Columbia Bora Bora Booney II Bucket Hat
Lids
Alabama Crimson Tide Columbia Bora Bora Booney II Bucket Hat
Roll tide, roll -- and keep it stylish in this super fresh bucket hat style from Lids.
$35 AT LIDS
Ole Miss Rebels Women's Edith Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Ole Miss Rebels Women's Edith Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Fanatics
Ole Miss Rebels Women's Edith Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Vintage sports tees are all over TikTok at the moment. Channel a more nostalgic vibe in this plush, long-sleeve Ole Miss top.
$45 AT FANATICS

And last but not least, for all of the fashionistas who can't help but turn even a sports stadium into a runway, these styles are just for you. TikTok user Jiselle Owens posted the chicest video full of outfit inspiration and "game day lewks" -- which included a customizable Patch Corded Crew Sweatshirt and tons of tiny bag inspo.

@thtfashionista

Some outfit inspo for 🔥 game day lewks. Tops all from www.TheChicCollegiate.com! #gameday #ootd #superbowl #outfitinspo #gamedayoutfits #fashion

♬ Buss It - Erica Banks
Custom Patch Corded Crew Sweatshirt
Custom Patch Corded Crew Sweatshirt
The Chic Collegiate
Custom Patch Corded Crew Sweatshirt
This crew sweatshirt has all the style and nostalgia to fill our '90s girl dreams -- plus, it's customizable.
$60 AT THE CHIC COLLEGIATE
Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag
Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag
Baggallini
Baggallini Clear Pocket Crossbody Bag
This orange, crossbody bag is equally stylish and practical, as it was designed with current stadium bag guidelines in mind.
$30 AT BAGGALLINI
Football SZN Halter Crop Top
Football SZN Halter Crop Top
The Chic Collegiate
Football SZN Halter Crop Top
Stay fresh and on-trend with this edgy halter crop top from The Chic Collegiate.
$25 AT THE CHIC COLLEGIATE
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Silver Charm Bracelet
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Silver Charm Bracelet
Lids
Notre Dame Fighting Irish Silver Charm Bracelet
Embrace being the lucky charm this season with a stunning and effortlessly chic charm bracelet -- available for multiple colleges and teams.
$50 AT LIDS

