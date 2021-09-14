College Game Day Wear We Found on TikTok

Sports fans, rejoice -- college football is finally back! Whether you're a loyal fan or just a sideline supporter happy to join in on the excitement of it all, there's plenty of sporty styles and accessories to test out this season. And unsurprisingly -- at least if you've been paying attention to recent trends -- TikTok has proven to be the hub for fresh game day looks, college outfit inspo and even must-have tailgating accessories (we're looking at you, bucket hats)!

To help you narrow down the best college game day wear -- TikTok-approved, of course -- we've compiled some of our very favorite product finds to help you support the home team in style. Standout items include a Friends-themed football tee, a stadium-approved crossbody bag from Baggallini, BaubleBar's football studs and college-themed platform canvas shoes.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for our favorite college game day wear that we found on TikTok. Looking for more style and life inspiration from Gen Z's favorite social app? Honestly, same. Shop the viral TikTok necklace worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner, plus check out the perfect jelly dupes for those TikTok-famous Gucci slides.

Who says college game day outfits are reserved only for wearing team merchandise? Whether you're tailgating beforehand or watching the game from inside the stadium, you can totally curate a cute (and comfortable) outfit.

Tennis skirts, meet tailgate skirts -- the latest in preppy aesthetic styles! Your eyes have not been deceiving you -- these styles are practically everywhere at the moment, and with college color-themed skirts like these, it's totally easy to see why.

True football fans coordinate their outfits down to the very last accessory -- or at least this TikTok user did, and we're completely here for it. This season, perfect your college game day outfit with everything from sports-themed shoes and socks, to phone cases and stadium-approved bags.

College game days -- believe it or not -- are actually great excuses to test out new style trends or experiment with a fresh outfit. Sports attire can really encompass everything -- so whether you want to dress up or dress down for your next football game, you have the full freedom to do it. Plus, as demonstrated by TikTok user @beyourself_boutique, there are plenty of popular trends to put on full display -- like cropped shirts, trucker hats and even tie dye looks.

And last but not least, for all of the fashionistas who can't help but turn even a sports stadium into a runway, these styles are just for you. TikTok user Jiselle Owens posted the chicest video full of outfit inspiration and "game day lewks" -- which included a customizable Patch Corded Crew Sweatshirt and tons of tiny bag inspo.

