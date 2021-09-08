Shopping

Shop the TikTok Necklace Worn By Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and More Stars

By ETonline Staff
There's a certain necklace that's taking over TikTok, and it has also found its way on stylish celebs. The Vivienne Westwood Bas Relief Choker has become a huge trend. The pearl necklace has been worn by stars like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Madison Beer, Saweetie and Dua Lipa with outfits that range from red carpet gowns to casual jeans. 

It's no wonder the Vivienne Westwood Bas Relief Choker is on everyone's wishlist. With the resurgence of '90s fashion trends, the pearl necklace has a nostalgic look with an edgy, punk rock edge per the British designer's signature style. The Bas Relief Choker, which was first introduced in the late '80s, is available as a single strand and an opulent three-strand necklace. The linchpin of the iconic necklace is the famous Vivienne Westwood orb and Saturn ring logo emblem that sits at the center. 

Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker
Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker Gold-Tone
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood Mini Bas Relief Choker
$195 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Vivienne Westwood Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker
Vivienne Westwood Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker
Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood Three Row Pearl Bas Relief Choker
$590 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

If you're not ready to invest just yet, ET Style has found similar pearl choker necklaces to shop right now. 

BABEYOND Round Imitation Pearl Choker Necklace
BABEYOND Round Imitation Pearl Choker Necklace
Amazon
BABEYOND Round Imitation Pearl Choker Necklace
Wear this pearl choker necklace with a square-neck top. 
$13 AT AMAZON
Urban Outfitters Dolly Pearl Charm Necklace
Urban Outfitters Dolly Pearl Charm Necklace
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters Dolly Pearl Charm Necklace
Wear this heart pendant design alone or layered with more chains. 
$20 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Adina's Jewels Butterfly Pearl Choker
Adina's Jewels Butterfly Pearl Choker
Revolve
Adina's Jewels Butterfly Pearl Choker
The butterfly detail adds a fun touch to this choker by Adina's Jewels. 
$78 AT REVOLVE
Miss Mathiesen Choke Me Choker
Miss Mathiesen Choke Me Choker
Wolf & Badger
Miss Mathiesen Choke Me Choker
Make a statement with this six-strand stunner. 
$196 AT WOLF & BADGER
Gorjana Parker Pearl Necklace
Gorjana Parker Pearl Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Parker Pearl Necklace
For a minimalist style, opt for the Gorjana Parker Pearl Necklace. 
$75 AT GORJANA
Anne Klein Multi Row Pearl Collar Necklace
Anne Klein Multi Row Pearl Collar Necklace
Anne Klein
Anne Klein Multi Row Pearl Collar Necklace
An elegant three-strand pearl collar necklace. 
$60 AT ANNE KLEIN

