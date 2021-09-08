There's a certain necklace that's taking over TikTok, and it has also found its way on stylish celebs. The Vivienne Westwood Bas Relief Choker has become a huge trend. The pearl necklace has been worn by stars like Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Madison Beer, Saweetie and Dua Lipa with outfits that range from red carpet gowns to casual jeans.

It's no wonder the Vivienne Westwood Bas Relief Choker is on everyone's wishlist. With the resurgence of '90s fashion trends, the pearl necklace has a nostalgic look with an edgy, punk rock edge per the British designer's signature style. The Bas Relief Choker, which was first introduced in the late '80s, is available as a single strand and an opulent three-strand necklace. The linchpin of the iconic necklace is the famous Vivienne Westwood orb and Saturn ring logo emblem that sits at the center.

Gotham/GC Images

JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

If you're not ready to invest just yet, ET Style has found similar pearl choker necklaces to shop right now.

