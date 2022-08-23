20 College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon for This School Year

Whether it is your first time living in a dorm or your fourth semester in one, you know that there's a lengthy list of dos and don'ts for setting up your dorm. Shopping for your dorm room can be challenging for students and parents alike. Luckily, Amazon has affordable dorm essentials and décor to help make transitioning to life as a college student that much smoother.

From small appliances to bedding and wall decorations, every dorm room needs the essentials to feel like home. We've rounded up Amazon's most popular dorm room must-haves for easier shopping. Twin XL sheet sets, microwaves, and even air purifiers make college life simpler, but you'll need to carefully consider every item — especially when sharing a dorm room with a roommate.

Ahead, cross off items on your checklist with these 20 dorm room essentials available on Amazon right now.

Dorm Bedding Essentials

When you think of home, you probably think of your cozy bed. All your favorite pillows, comforters, and colorful blankets are just a few items that make your bed so comfortable. Even if you're stuck using a bunk bed this academic year, you can still elevate your bedding with a comforter set in your favorite color. Plus, plenty of other comfortable bed essentials are available on Amazon.

Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials

Keeping your dorm room tidy is always a struggle. You don't need to clean it 24/7, but you will want to keep it in tip-top shape. From storage ottomans to closet organizers, Amazon has a handful of organization and storage options that will keep your clutter out of sight.

BedShelfie Wood Bedside Shelf Amazon BedShelfie Wood Bedside Shelf This bedside attachment gives you a convenient place to put your phone or water bottle while you sleep. So you don't have to use a bulky end table (if you were lucky enough to get a dorm room without a bunk bed, that is). $55 $45 Buy Now

Hanging Closet Organizer 6-Shelf Amazon Hanging Closet Organizer 6-Shelf This hanging organizer is an essential for your dorm or apartment room closet to stay organized. Plus, it comes with 3 removable drawers that can fit inside the unit or used separately for more storage. $30 $28 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Essential Dorm Appliances

College dorm rooms are typically tiny, but that doesn't mean you can't fit a small coffee maker or vacuum in your room. After all, caffeine and clean floors are necessities regardless of where you live on campus.

COMFEE' Retro Microwave Amazon COMFEE' Retro Microwave This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry. $125 Buy Now

Dorm Wall Décor Essentials

So you've decorated your bed, floor, desk, and bathroom (if you have one). Now, it's time to cover your dorm walls in decorations. Nobody likes plain walls or a simple bulletin board, but it's better than beige dorm walls. Want to change that? Beyond bulletin boards, we have the wall décor to inspire your inner interior decorator below.

Pin Cork Bulletin Board Amazon Pin Cork Bulletin Board This diamond print bulletin board is a decoration in itself. Continue decorating it with your favorite photos of your friends or some stadium ticket stubs. By the way, this bulletin board comes in 10 different sizes. $58 Buy Now

