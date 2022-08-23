20 College Dorm Room Essentials to Shop on Amazon for This School Year
Whether it is your first time living in a dorm or your fourth semester in one, you know that there's a lengthy list of dos and don'ts for setting up your dorm. Shopping for your dorm room can be challenging for students and parents alike. Luckily, Amazon has affordable dorm essentials and décor to help make transitioning to life as a college student that much smoother.
From small appliances to bedding and wall decorations, every dorm room needs the essentials to feel like home. We've rounded up Amazon's most popular dorm room must-haves for easier shopping. Twin XL sheet sets, microwaves, and even air purifiers make college life simpler, but you'll need to carefully consider every item — especially when sharing a dorm room with a roommate.
Ahead, cross off items on your checklist with these 20 dorm room essentials available on Amazon right now.
Dorm Bedding Essentials
When you think of home, you probably think of your cozy bed. All your favorite pillows, comforters, and colorful blankets are just a few items that make your bed so comfortable. Even if you're stuck using a bunk bed this academic year, you can still elevate your bedding with a comforter set in your favorite color. Plus, plenty of other comfortable bed essentials are available on Amazon.
Sleep better and wake up each morning feeling refreshed with silky soft bed sheets. This sheet set is fade, stain, shrink and wrinkle resistant.
The microfiber fabric makes this a comfortable option for any college dorm room. Plus, the tufted design makes this bedding set seem more elegant.
Add a pop of color to your bed with this knitted throw blanket that comes in 16 different colors.
Dorm mattresses can be uncomfortable, to say the least. But you don't need to suffer through a semester (or more) of back pain because of it. Add a gel-infused memory foam mattress to your bed for some additional cushioning.
Who can sleep without a pillow of two? Seriously, if you can sleep without a pillow, we're only slightly worried about you.
Dorm Organization and Storage Essentials
Keeping your dorm room tidy is always a struggle. You don't need to clean it 24/7, but you will want to keep it in tip-top shape. From storage ottomans to closet organizers, Amazon has a handful of organization and storage options that will keep your clutter out of sight.
This bedside attachment gives you a convenient place to put your phone or water bottle while you sleep. So you don't have to use a bulky end table (if you were lucky enough to get a dorm room without a bunk bed, that is).
The perfect organizer to keep your cosmetics, jewelry, hair accessories neat and easy to find.
This hanging organizer is an essential for your dorm or apartment room closet to stay organized. Plus, it comes with 3 removable drawers that can fit inside the unit or used separately for more storage.
Store extra sets of sheets, towels, blankets, and any other items in this collapsible storage ottoman.
Declutter and save space in your dorm room or apartment with this shoe organizer.
These drawer organizers will help you keep all your favorite outfits organized.
Essential Dorm Appliances
College dorm rooms are typically tiny, but that doesn't mean you can't fit a small coffee maker or vacuum in your room. After all, caffeine and clean floors are necessities regardless of where you live on campus.
Standing at 20 inches tall and 12 inches wide, this mini Cuckoo air purifier is ideal for a dorm room. It helps eliminate allergens, dust, odor and mold up to a distance of 228 square feet.
A slim, cordless vacuum cleaner that weighs just at 7.5 pounds. The two-speed brushroll works on both carpet and hard floors.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker on your desk, so you can enjoy some fresh coffee all semester.
Hydro Chill technology pulls in hot air through an evaporative air cooling filter and turns it into cool, refreshing air instantly.
This fun and stylish retro microwave is perfect for a quick meal in your dorm room or apartment when you're in a hurry.
Dorm Wall Décor Essentials
So you've decorated your bed, floor, desk, and bathroom (if you have one). Now, it's time to cover your dorm walls in decorations. Nobody likes plain walls or a simple bulletin board, but it's better than beige dorm walls. Want to change that? Beyond bulletin boards, we have the wall décor to inspire your inner interior decorator below.
Hang these string lights on the dorm wall. They're easy to install and use in any dorm room.
These hanging shelves can be used to store and display items around your dorm room or apartment.
Decorate your dorm windows with a printed curtain set. Plus, these work as blackout curtains, so you can easily catch that power nap before your next class.
This diamond print bulletin board is a decoration in itself. Continue decorating it with your favorite photos of your friends or some stadium ticket stubs. By the way, this bulletin board comes in 10 different sizes.
